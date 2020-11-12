Actor Denzel Washington's mansion in Beverly Crest, California, was inspected by firefighters after someone called in and reported smoke coming out of the house on the evening of November 11.

House inspection

The Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched around 8 p.m. on Wednesday following a 911 call from a resident at 41 Beverly Park Circle. When the firefighters arrived at the scene, the home's occupants had already exited, according to LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Humphrey said that he could not confirm who owns the house. Shortly after, KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported that the home belongs to Hollywood actor Denzel Washington.

Also Read: Johnny Depp Forced to Resign by Warner Bros., Leaves "Fantastic Beasts" Franchise

The firefighters found smoke on the second floor of Washington's mansion, but there were no flames, according to the Fire Department.

Officials were searching the walls of the 28,887-square-foot, four-story mansion using thermal imaging cameras for an hour.

The investigation mainly focused on one of the several furnaces in the mansion that may have been recently serviced, according to the news alert released by the LAFD.

Other incidents

This is not the first time the fire department is called to respond to a Hollywood star's home. Back in November 2018, the wildfires in California ripped through the homes in the area, killing 77 people. Many celebrities were affected too.

California is the home of Hollywood stars. The proximity of the fire to Tinseltown has destroyed many movie stars' houses, and some were even forced to flee for their safety.

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan's home in Malibu was torched to the ground. He posted a picture of him returning to his Malibu neighborhood after being forced to evacuate due to the choking flames. Brosnan's wife, Keely Shaye Smith, wore a respirator mask to not breathe in any smoke.

Kim Basinger, the ex-wife of actor Alec Baldwin, was also affected. Her daughter Ireland Baldwin revealed on Twitter that her mother had lost her house to the California fires.

Actor Gerard Butler shared a selfie on Instagram, showing his home burned to the ground behind him. He told his followers that he returned to his house in Malibu after he was forced to evacuate. He also thanked the firefighters who responded to the wildfires.

Rocker Neil Young lost his eco-friendly home in the mountains of California. He wrote about the incident on his website and talked about climate change. Luckily, no one got hurt, and he was able to evacuate his home.

Pop singer Miley Cyrus was also affected by the California fire and confirmed through her official Twitter account that her house got burned to the ground as well. She reminded people to look after their pets and not leave them behind.

Singer Robin Thicke and his girlfriend, April Love Geary, posted a photo on Instagram showing a wall of smoke and pointed out that their house was in the area. Thicke also thanked firefighters and members of the public who tried to save their home.

Actor Will Smith and his family also had to flee their home in Malibu. He posted the incident on his Instagram story and showed the fire that was visible over the hills.

Related Article: Sean Connery's Widow Faces Charges for Tax Fraud, Might End Up in Jail

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.