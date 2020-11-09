As news outlets across the US have called the Presidential race in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump's team is not backing down. It has filed several lawsuits with claims of election irregularity and fraud.

Several members of the Trump campaign have claimed that they found statistical proof that there was election fraud that took place in Wisconsin. Proof that they say could give Trump the win.

In an interview with The Washington Examiner, a member of Trump's reelection team, who wished not to be named team, stated that Milwaukee's ballot data shows that Democrats have had illegal activity in connection to the state's election.

According to the individual, the ballots were distributed in favor of Biden, violating Benford's Law. Benford's Law is a framework of analysis used by statisticians in the observation of randomized data points.

The said analytic framework is usually used by election analysts not just in the US but also abroad. It is used to detect election improprieties, including fraud. Moreover, in the American government agencies, such as the Department of Agriculture, Benford's Law is also used to audit farmers' information who are relying on federal subsidies.

However, the voter data in Wisconsin that sets to verify if Benford's Law has indeed been violated has not yet been analyzed and any proof of a claimed violation or criminal activity in the state.

Moreover, statisticians have also questioned the applicability of Benford's Law in the election since the manner of organizing returns by ballot counter vary in every precinct.

Despite this, one of the Trump campaign advisers still believes that Trump's internet supporters are onto something as they claim that there has been an artificial vote distribution favoring Biden.

"If there's fire where there's smoke, it'll come out during the recount," the Trump campaign member stated.

In Wisconsin, Biden led the votes by roughly 20,500. But two of Trump's officials stated that they still believe that the irregularities in the election will be enough to flip the state back into the favor of the president, USA Today reported.

Also, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has advocated that the state's election process should be reviewed. He cited the allegations of fraud and local regulations violated as the cause for his call.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign has stated that it still plans to push through with a formal demand of an initial canvass of the state, which is a process that could certify the results of the election and would allow the inspection of ballots for any errors or discrepancies.

On top of this, Justin Clark, Trump's deputy campaign manager, stated that they are also planning to seek a statewide recount in Wisconsin after the initial canvass.

However, historically, recounts have rarely resulted in an overturn of tens of thousands of votes.

Republican and informal adviser to the Trump campaign, Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, stated on a tweet that he has doubts that a recount could lead to Trump carrying Wisconsin, citing previous instances that recounts only resulted in hundreds of votes being overturned and not thousands.

