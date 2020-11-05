Three days since the US Presidential election, the United States has still not named a new president. Five of the battleground states have not yet called a winner between US President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden as the counting of votes continues.

The election has become controversial, with Trump's party demanding to stop the countings and Biden retaliating, saying that every vote must be counted.

All eyes are currently watching the vote in Georgia where 99% of the votes have already been counted. As the uncounted ballots thin, Trump's lead also thins, with Biden closing the gap with a margin of only 1,900 votes. The state of Georgia accounts for 16 electoral votes.

Meanwhile, Trump still leads in Pennsylvania, but only by 42,000 voted with 90% of the ballots already counted.

In a statement, Pennsylvania's election chief, Kathy Boockvar, acknowledged that the race is very close. Thus, she stated that this might mean that it might take longer to see who the actual winner would be, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Pennsylvania holds the highest electoral votes in the remaining states where the race has not been called yet, with 20 electoral votes at stake.

Trump also continues to lead in North Carolina, currently holding 50.1% of the total votes counted, while Biden has 48.7%. Trump currently holds a narrow lead of more than 76,000 in NC, with 94% of the votes already been counted. If Trump wins in Nc, he will be taking the 15 electoral votes from the state.

Democrat's nominee Biden remains to lead the state of Nevada. The state has only reported 84% of its total votes, and Biden is ahead of Trump by only more than 11,400 votes. Six electoral votes are at stake for the race in Nevada.

Biden's lead in Arizona has also shrunk as votes from the Maricopa County in Phoenix came. The lead has been cut down to around 46,000 votes. Election officials from the county have stated that there are still 204,000 early ballots that they need to account for and sent in the county's next report by 11 PM on Friday.

Meanwhile, Alaska has only accounted for 50% of its total votes, and Trump leads in the state by 28.6% of total votes counted. Although it is not a key battleground state, three electoral votes will go to the winner in Alaska, USA Today.

Based on the updated report by The Associated Press, Biden currently leads in electoral votes with 264, only needing six more electoral votes to win the White House. Meanwhile, Trump has 214 electoral votes but is still narrowly leading in key swing states.

However, several news outlets, including The New York Times and NBC, have only reported Biden's electoral votes at 253, not yet calling the race in the state of Arizona since only 90% of the votes have been counted.

