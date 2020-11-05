Rapper Kanye West announced that he would be running for president in the 2020 election on July 4, 2020. The majority of the public thought he was not serious about his plan as he had missed the deadline to be included on the ballot in numerous states.

Despite being late, Kanye was still able to run and include his name in the ballots of some states. He was a write-in candidate throughout the election. Last night, he accepted his defeat as the numbers roll in.

Kanye West's presidential campaign

Though the rapper had mentioned running for president in the past, he waited until July to officially announce his run for presidency.

West made his announcement on Twitter, and ran under the Birthday Party with a preacher from Wyoming, Michelle Tidball, who served as his running mate.

When he made his announcement, he was not worried about competition. He told Forbes that President Trump was not in his way, but he is part of his way. He also added that Joe Biden is not special, and America needs special people.

As far as the country's issues, like the coronavirus pandemic, West had not given much thought about it; he expressed his worry about the COVID-19 vaccine as many children are being "vaccinated and paralyzed."

West then went on a rant and said that vaccination is the mark of the beast, and it is a way to put chips inside the human body or to have the devil inside them, according to Billboard.

Kim Kardashian West on Kanye's campaign

Kim Kardashian West never publicly endorsed her husband, and she also never encouraged others to vote for him. This made many to believe that West's hasty decision could be a part of his episode as the rapper has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

According to a source that talked to HollywoodLife before the presidential election, Kim Kardashian is not taking Kanye West's run seriously. She is just letting him do what he wants. She knows that she is not going to be the First Lady. Although the source did say that the attention is stressing Kim out, she knows it is not going anywhere.

On November 3, the day of the election, Kim Kardashian also liked a tweet posted by rapper Kid Cudi showing him wearing an "I voted" sticker. His caption was "Vote for Biden if you a real one."

Kanye West concedes

On election night, the rapper seemingly conceded by tweeting "Kanye 2024." The tweet has since been deleted. It was replaced minutes later with a tweet of West standing in front of a map of red and blue states and with the caption Kanye 2024.

The public has speculated that the rapper may officially run again in 2024, and he may take it seriously this time. He was late this election and could not include his name in the ballot early, he was also not able to campaign properly and could not participate in the debates, but in 2024 he might go through all of the processes.

