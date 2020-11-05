Police reported the double murder of a pregnant woman and another passenger both tied up in a smoldering car. They were burned alive inside, and the authorities apprehended a married suspect.

Those trapped inside the burning car were Ellen Priscila Ferreira da Silva, 24, four-months pregnant, and 39-year-old Ely Carlos dos Santos. Both victims found when a deadly accident happened on October 17 near Sao Paulo, Brazil. They burned to death because they were unable to escape, reported Meaww.

Victims were identified by the police when their loved ones saw the burnt husk of the vehicle and the bodies inside it. The car belonged to the pregnant woman's mother. The dastardly murder has several suspects who are connected, all rounded up for the gruesome murder. One of them is the 24-year-old victim's married lover, who plotted the cruel murder.

Investigator Paulo de Tarso told Newsweek there are two more suspects, both men, about 35 and 19-year-old, and a 36-year-old woman. These are all the suspects who took part in burning the victims to death. The investigator called it intention and cruel how they kill the victims. One suspect even attempted to assuage the victim's mother's grief after the confirmation of death.

Under police interrogation, the 19-year old male and the woman confessed their guilt. However, the two other suspects were not willing to confess at all. De Tarso added that both Ellen Priscila Ferreira da Silva and Ely Carlos dos Santos murders have no apparent motive to pin the suspects. The investigation assumes that it can be either revenge, a crime of passion, and drug debt, which might be the missing link in the murder of a pregnant woman and passenger burned alive.

Also read: Jealous Boyfriend Kills Fiancee Because She Exposed Her Body on the Beach

The victims, Ellen and Ely Carlos, could have owed a drug dealer. One of the arrested suspects is one. Another angle is the victim's married companion, who killed the woman because she won't abort her child.

In a report by the Australian news channel 7 News, Da Silva's unborn child's father told the police that he is also a victim. Claiming the suspects assaulted him on October 17, he escaped by feigning getting knocked out by them. Later he said it was not real, the attack. He hurt himself while high on drugs.

Police are checking if there are more suspects involved in the double murder-the fifth one, a 19-years old, who was the one who dosed the victims.

Similar murder in Hyderabad

In the city of Hyderabad in India, the victim, a 26-year-old-woman, got raped and burned alive by rapists. On November 27, 2019, the victim, who was a veterinarian in Shamshabad-leaving her house to go to a skin clinic far away in Gachibowli that was 16 miles away.

On the way back, the scooter she rode had a flat close to the toll building. She allegedly called her sister at 9:30 pm; someone asked if she needed assistance. The family attempted to reach the victim approached by strangers earlier. No one answer the calls.

In the morning, the woman's corpse was found burnt with signs of multiple sexual assaults before killing her. Four men were arrested, one was killed by police, on as arrest on December 6, 2019.

This was a similar crime to the pregnant woman and passenger; the female vet was all burned alive.

Related article: Boxer Woman Kills Two Men: Rapes One With Shovel Handle , Kicks Another to Death

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.