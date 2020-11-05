After casting his vote for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election on Tuesday, November 3, a 104-year-old man from Syracuse proudly shared that it was the 21st time that he had voted for a United States president.

Since 1940, Samuel Bovalino said that he had been exercising his right to suffrage and participated in the polls to vote for a U.S. president, CNY Central, reported.

His first time to vote was in the same year of the historic win of Democratic incumbent Franklin D. Roosevelt against businessman Wendell Willkie of the Republican party. Roosevelt then became the first president to win a third term in office.

Now, 80 years after casting his first vote for the nation's leader, Bovalino returned to the polls on Tuesday to weigh in on who should take the White House seat and lead the U.S. in the next four years, U.S. President Donald Trump or Democrat Nominee Joe Biden.

In an interview, Bovalino said that he truly believes in the process of voting. Photos of the centenarian sitting at an election desk to vote were also captured.

"It is a wonderful thing and very important that you do it every time," Bovalino stated.

Bovalino, who hails from Tipperary Hill, was picked up from his home and was driven to fill out his ballot in the nearby Saint Patrick's School, PEOPLE reported.

The centenarian was not wearing a mask when he voted in-person; however, his son explained that he was not wearing a mask per the guidance of a doctor due to medical reasons. Bovalino proudly showed his "I voted" sticker and had a huge smile on his face upon submitting his ballot.

Media also asked Bovalino, who was his favorite president among those who had come when he started voting in 1940, the centenarian answered without any hesitation that it was John F. Kennedy.

However, when he was asked whom he favored among the current candidates, Bovalino did not say anything. He only stated that it is a challenge for him to talk bad about somebody; thus, he prefers that his vote speaks for him in terms of preference.

Read also: NYC Mayor De Blasio Warns of Possible Unrest Amid Claims of Election Fraud

Election Results Update

As of the moment, there has been no winner called yet for the 2020 Presidential Election, with several swing states still counting their votes, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Nevada.

While several news outlets have already called the results for Arizona, claiming that Biden has taken the state, others have not yet called the race in the state since only 86 percent of the votes have been counted. Biden, however, is indeed leading the state in votes, The New York Times reported.

As of the moment, the electoral count favors Biden at 253 votes, while Trump is at 214.

Trump, however, leads in the states of Georgia (16 electoral votes), North Carolina (15 electoral votes), and Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes).

Meanwhile, Biden leads in Arizona (11 electoral votes) and Nevada (6 electoral votes).

Since ballot counting is taking longer than usual due to the huge number of mail-in ballots, the winner of the election may not be known until Wednesday night, the earliest.

Related article: US Election Update: Who Leads in Electoral Votes? Who is Winning in Battleground States?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.