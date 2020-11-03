Meghan Markle has pulled off yet another Royal Family first, as she becomes the first one of them to ever vote on a US presidential election.

While it was not verified whether the Duchess of Sussex would send in her vote via mail or vote in person, Yahoo! News reported that a source close to Markle confirmed that she will be voting in the election.

Markle's decision to participate in the polls did not come as a surprise since she has actively campaigned since she returned to her home in California.

Meanwhile, Markle's husband, Prince Harry will not be participating in the polls since he only arrived in the US in March. The Duke of Sussex has also recently admitted that due to the royal convention dictating members of the royal family to not be involved in politics, he has never voted in his life before.

Markle has repeatedly spoken about her intentions to use her voice to empower others and has encouraged Americans to cast their votes and practice their right. She also stated that for this year's election, it is vital that people reject misinformation, online negativity, and hate speech, The Daily Express reported.

In an interview back in August, Markle made an example of her husband as someone who has never voted in his life. She expounded that what is interesting is the right to vote is not a privilege, but a right in itself yet some people still do not practice that right.

Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex stated that she was very excited about the kind of representation that Kamala Harris may bring if she becomes that first Black vice president.

Markle's comments about the election have gained interest since she began her third call to Americans to practice their right to suffrage. She made the statement during an appearance in "When We All Vote," a virtual summit backed by former first lady, Michelle Obama.

Markle also said back in August that there were a lot of things that should be done as the election day comes close.

"Because we all know what's at stake this year. I know it," the Duchess of Sussex stated.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has also received the information that the duchess has participated in campaigns for Joe Biden. However, the president did not give any comments and simply said that he was not a fan of Markle, Newsweek reported via MSN.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Markle's comments about the election has become controversial after Missouri Congressman Jason Smith penned a letter to the British ambassador in Washington demanding that the couple's royal titles be stripped.

In the statement, Smith said that he believes that the couple's titles should prevent the couple from separating their personal comments from their place in the British Royal family. Thus, he stated that by allowing such comments from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the British Government and Royal Family are condoning the couple's interference with the 2020 elections in the US.

