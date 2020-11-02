New York City, NY - As authorities continue to strive to curb the still problem coronavirus pandemic, two Halloween parties with more than hundreds of individuals drinking and dancing inside warehouses were broken up this by the city's authorities. Thus, eliminating the possible fuel of the second wave of the pandemic in the city.

On early Saturday morning, a party in Brooklyn with close to around 400 individuals was broken up by the sheriffs of the city, and with less than 24 hours, another party was shut down by the sheriff's office after an estimated of not less than 550 people partying in the Bronx.

After numerous violations, including failure to protect, safety violation of the city's health code, and other social distancing rules, now twenty-eight individuals include DJs, party organizers, two businesses, and even security guards, The New York Times reported.

According to Sheriff Joseph Fucito, when they conducted the operations, only a few people were wearing face masks or observing social distancing.

Given the months of warnings coming from officials and experts, they stated that it is unclear whether the organizers failed to understand or ignored the warnings and the harm that can be brought by it.

Sheriff Fucito also shared that he wished he had the wisdom to explain those people, especially human nature.

Read also:South Korea's Most Notorious Serial Killer Surprised About Not Being Apprehended Sooner

While the winter approaches, people also grow tired of restricting themselves to crowds, which increases the risk of more infections due to the cold weather and numerous holidays approach, which should be banned this time but ignored by the public.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, the New York City Mayor shared on Friday that the city's infection rate was 1.57 percent, and Governor Andrew Cuomo stated on Saturday that the statewide rate of positive test results was at 1.53. That was considered one of the lowest infection rates in the country.

But both New York leaders acknowledged concern that the infection will rise as they already went up since the beginning of September when the city positivity rate went under 1 percent based on the state data.

After several months of controlling the spread of the virus in the whole city, the outbreaks which occurred in Queens and Brooklyn last month raised the widespread alarm that the city has a possibility of experiencing that start of a second wave, Yahoo! News reported.

On Friday, the city Mayor shared that the situation has appeared to be stabilizing.

Cuomo and de Blasio are still encouraging the public to avoid any travel and gatherings during the holidays as the city experienced how quickly the pandemic can rebound and do a second wave of infections if people will care less.

Reenforcing those coronavirus-related regulations is a major factor in the city officials' strategy in battling against coronavirus.

Even liquor licenses can be suspended as of October 23 if the business violates those regulations, Daily Mail reported via MSN.

According to numerous state officials, the current major problem remains to be unnecessary gatherings as people who attend one usually get positive.



Related article: Super Typhoon Goni: World's Strongest Typhoon Devastate's the Philippines, Leaves 16 Dead, Thousands Displaced

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.