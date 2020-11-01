Halloween is not just the time to dress up and get spooked by countless horror movies and scary stories, it is also the time to indulge yourself with candies that are given out.

Although there are a lot of candies that you can choose from, there is something special about candies that are reserved just for trick-or-treaters.

Halloween candies

Either you want them for yourself or you want to give them to those who will visit you on Halloween night, here are some of the most popular Halloween candies:

Skittles

Skittles was first introduced in the market in the 1980s, and they are still as popular today as they were before. They are also the top-selling candy according to Fortune, with 3.3 million pounds of Skittles sold on average.

When the 2010s rolled in, Skittles was hailed as the most popular Halloween candy, according to Business Insider, as it is bought in almost every state in America, especially during Halloween.

Reese's

What makes Reese's so enticing, aside from its sweet and delicious peanut-butter and chocolate fusion, is that every year it makes sure that it gets into the Halloween spirit.

The original Reese's peanut butter cups come in mini form and sometimes there are massive ones sold in grocery stores. But during Halloween season, the company releases bat shaped and pumpkin-shaped Reese's, which makes it perfect to hand out to trick-or-treaters. Every year, 3 million pounds are sold all across America.

M&M's

You can never go wrong with M&M's, either you have the caramel one, the crispy-flavored one, the special flavor with peanuts or the plain ones, this brand of candy remains classic.

These colorful chocolate buttons with adorable characters are deemed one of the most popular Halloween candies as every year, 2.2 million pounds are bought for Halloween, according to Buffalo News. The packaging also changes before the Halloween season to match up the holiday.

Snickers

Snickers is a popular snack and probably one of the most popular candies, not just in America but worldwide. Snickers presents a delicious and mouth-watering combination or caramel, nougat, chocolate and peanuts. It is chewy, tasty and it leaves you wanting for more.

Trick-or-treaters anticipate receiving Snickers every year, which is why almost 2 million pounds of this iconic candy bar is sold every year on average.

Starburst

To balance things out, aside from chocolatey candies, trick-or-treaters also receive fruity ones. The most popular fruity, chewy candy is Starburst.

It was first introduced in Britain in 1960, and it was originally called Opal Fruit before it changed its name to Starburst when it entered the U.S market. Now, it is known as one of the favorite candies during Halloween, with 1.6 million pounds sold on average every year

Candy Corn

Candy Corn is a hit or miss to some, but it does not erase the fact that it is very popular during the fall season and every Halloween.

This confectionary icon is included in the top five most popular candies in the America, with over 1.3 million pounds sold on average every year.

Hershey's Kisses

Hershey's Kisses is perfect for every occasion. It is popular on Halloween, Valentine's Day, Christmas and even New Years. Every day there are 70 million Hershey's Kisses produced, just to keep up with the demand.

These chocolate drops sell over 1 million pounds ever year on Halloween night. Trick-or-treating is not complete without Hershey's Kisses in your basket.

