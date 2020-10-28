On Tuesday, the governor of Wisconsin cautioned of an emerging catastrophe as the country continues to see cases of coronavirus rising and even its healthcare facilities overloaded.

According to state statistics, hospital beds in the state are 84% filled and even 87% of intensive care unit beds, as hospitalizations continue to increase.

"There is no way to sugarcoat it, we are facing an urgent crisis, and there is an imminent risk to you and your family," stated Gov. Tony Evers.

More than 5,000 verified cases have been reported in Wisconsin, taking the total cases to over 200,000, which Evers said is a "tragic" and "concerning" record. Moreover, the number of deaths in the state has increased by 64 on Tuesday, taking the number to 1,852.

As almost half a million Americans screened positive for Covid-19 in just the last week, Evers' advisory arrives as a fall influx of the infectious virus scratches its way into each part of the nation.

Over 8.7 Million infected in the US

In the United States, as per the Johns Hopkins University, more than 8.7 million individuals have already been diagnosed since the pandemic started.

With 489,769 reported cases recorded since October 20, the past seven days were defined by overwhelming coronavirus statistics and huge increases.

As hospitalization demographics rise and states release case reports, the fall revival has prompted many local and state leaders to reel in their reopening strategies. Nevertheless, public exhaustion and political reluctance to require masks and limit public gatherings mean darker days are about to come.

Former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, claimed the US was at a significant moment where drastic measures might stem the worst of the pandemic.

As per statistics from Johns Hopkins University, 29 states in total recorded at least one record high day of documented infections during the month of October.

States reinstate restrictions

According to a public announcement, as one of the regions with the top five infected counts, Newark, beginning Tuesday, will start to enforce restrictions such as the closure of non-essential enterprises by 8 pm.

Through rolling back reopening ambitions, authorities from New Jersey to Denver and Idaho are coping with the bad news.

In Idaho, the government-backed away from Stage 4 of the reopening strategy to Stage 3, even though Gov. Brad Little had said that the economy would stay open.

"It doesn't mean the in-person church will end. It doesn't mean we're restricting travel in or out of the state," Little stated. "It especially doesn't mean that we should go to for remote learning in our schools," he added.

The cities are shifting back to step one of the state's Phase 3 strategy, which shuts several indoor entertainment companies, decreases the capacity to 40% in facilities such as gyms and museums, limits 50 people to outdoor meetings at event venues, and even decreases outdoor concerts to 25% capacity.

However, some states have avoided taking more extreme measures or forcing individuals to wear masks although they have been shown to reduce the virus's transmission.

