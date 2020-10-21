On Wednesday, the State Department reported that it had greenlighted the export to Taiwan of 135 accurate ground attack missiles, supporting weapons and personnel to strengthen its security facilities.

In yet, another indication that the Trump government is pursuing a far more aggressive approach with China, the State Department, on Thursday, had finally authorized exporting more than $1 billion in weapons to Taiwan.

"This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," mentioned in a report. "The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability," including the armed forces equilibrium and socioeconomic growth in the country.

The most concrete indication that somehow Mr. Trump's romance with Mr. Xi is over is the selling of weaponry to Taiwan. In an unofficial quid pro quo for Mr. Xi's pledge to even more tension on North Korea, the American president had already put down tough measures on trade as well as regional issues.

Last week, however, Mr. Trump admitted that China had failed to live up to its North Korean initiatives, and authorities have claimed that he would be somewhat restricted in other alliance areas, especially Taiwan.

In past months, the Trump government has upped military and political aid for Taiwan, providing extensive support for its initiatives to battle the coronavirus pandemic. China considers Taiwan a rogue territory, and it has responded aggressively to the island's initial U.S. weapons shipments.

Such could worsen Trump's measures to stop North Korea's missile defense and nuclear projects, coupled with foreseeably more tense ties with China.

Moreover, in the upcoming weeks, the Trump government is anticipated to decide that the American steel industry ought to be secured as a measure of public safety from cheap products. Such is supposed to push Trump to place safeguards on steel supplies this summer and yet again another move that will undoubtedly enrage the Chinese government.

Cui Tiankai, China's ambassador to the United States, opposed the selling of weapons and banking sanctions in a media briefing at the Chinese Embassy in Washington on a Thursday evening celebration marking the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handoff to China.

The week before Trump is scheduled to meet with Mr. Xi at a conference of the Group of 20 in Germany, the series of measures against China falls. The senior vice president of the Albright Stonebridge Company, Eric G. Altbach, stated this could indicate that the Trump administration is attempting to tell China that Beijing cannot handle crucial challenges.

"So, taking this series of actions is potentially an attempt to send a wake-up call in advance of their discussions at the G-20," Altbach continued.

A trump government officer who had spoken to explain the weapons shipment on requested anonymity said that it was directed at strengthening Taiwan's trust in its negotiations to deepen ties with China

