After throwing 41 pitches in game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, right-hander rookie Tony Gonsolin will be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 2 of the World Series as they faced the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dave Roberts, Manager of the Dodgers, shared that Gonsolin will be starting for the team after they outran the Tampa Bay Rays and finished the match with 8-3 on Tuesday.

The Dodgers' manager, who described that it is just like a bullpen game earlier, like using various arms, also mentioned that Dustin May and Julio Urias would be available to pitch.

On the other hand, Bleacher Report reported that the Rays would also have 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell lined up to start possibly on Wednesday night. In his 11 starts in the regular season this year, Snell was 4-2, having a 3.24 ERA, and is 2-2 when played as a starter in four postseason games with #.20 ERA.

The 24-year-old lefty, Urias, who is already in his fourth postseason, secured game 7 of the NL Championship series by retiring the last nine batters of Atlanta with only 39 pitches.

In his four appearances this postseason, Urias displayed a dominant performance as he is 4-0.

Urias's only start was during game 3 of NLCS, wherein he pitched five innings and resulted in a 15-3 win when the LA Dodgers had a record of 11-run first before he threw his first pitch in the game.

Urias could be a potential starter for the following game after his great performance, but Roberts did not reveal anything about the starter before the game.

In an interview, Roberts shared to keep the optionality make sense, have Julio be in with them, and have the proper understanding of how they value him; the manager stated that it is definitely helpful, USA Today reported.

In his career as a professional, Snell only faced the Dodgers once. It is during September of 2019 at the Dodger Stadium where he struck out four while retiring all of the sex batters he faced in his return after being part of the 10-day injured list.

In the postseason history, the left-hander Dodger, Clayton Kershaw became the only second pitcher to ever reach more than 200 strikeouts.

The eight strikeouts that were made by Kershaw out of six innings in game 1 pushed his numbers in the postseason for a total of 201 for the three-time winner of the National League CY Young Award from Dallas nearby.

On the other hand, a starter for the Tampa Bay Rays, Tyler Glasnow also delivered as expected as he struck out eight in 4 1-3 innings, as he becomes the sixth pitcher in the history of World Series having at least eight strikeouts in less than five innings.

The Dodgers also made a historic performance as they became the first team to stole three bases in the same inning of a World Series game. The last team that ever done it is the New York Giants when they did it against the Boston Red Sox more than a century ago, in 1912, Reuters reported.

