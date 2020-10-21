On Tuesday, France requested the momentary closure of a mosque from beyond Paris due to a crime wave on individuals accused of inciting violence after the death of a teacher who displayed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad with his class.

In a low-income neighborhood on the northeastern edges of the town, the Grand Mosque of Pantin had uploaded a video on its Facebook account even before the assault of a bottled-up hate against history professor Samuel Paty, who had been decapitated last week.

As the officials vowed a stern resolution against the propagators of hate messages, pastors of controversial preaching, and foreigners perceived to present a security threat to France, authorities announced the closure request outside of the mosque.

Additionally, the six-month request was read in the announcement given by the Seine-Saint-Denis department's leader, 'for the sole purpose of preventing acts of terrorism.'

The research into the gruesome murder confirmed that the man who beheaded Paty was, in fact, in touch with a parent who was running an internet campaign against the professor on Tuesday.

"Europe at a tipping point."

Paty's brutal murder for his use of religious irony to discuss freedom of speech with students has troubled the nation and caused an uproar.

The report's progress came as President Emmanuel Macron, following days of a shutdown that ended in even more than a dozen arrests, pledged more tension.

"Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today, we are not just seeing this in our country," - Marcon said this month in a statement which resulted in a protest by the Muslims of the globe, who believed that he was kowtowing to the far right.

"Our fellow citizens expect actions," Macron had stated on a trip to a neighborhood in Paris. "These actions will be stepped up," he added.

There is a tipping point in France's delicate connection with its Muslim community, the biggest in Europe. In the week, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated France had been met by an "enemy within."

'No room for violence.'

This week, Mohammed Henniche, the vicar of the Grand Mosque of Pantin, voiced concern for uploading the video on Facebook after it appeared that Paty had been the target of a violent online bullying campaign way before he was murdered.

"There's no room for violence in our religion," stated the mosque said in an announcement that has been posted on Monday on Facebook. "We strongly condemn this savagery."

One of Paty's students' Muslim parent stated in the clip that the history professor had called out Muslim students even told them to exit his classroom just before cartoons were shown. He named Paty a bully and said that he had to remove the instructor.

The closing was named "sad for our culture" by one Pantin local who gave her name as Maya and mentioned that her husband served at the mosque.

