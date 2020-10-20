Father from Oregon appeared in court on October 15 amid allegations that he shook his 8-month-old son to the point that he was left virtually brain dead.

Father faces charges

The father, 19-year-old Isiah Hill, was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment for allegedly squeezing, dropping, and shaking his son, Milo Hill. He initially claimed that he had fallen over their dog while carrying the baby, resulting in him falling on top of the child, according to KPTV.

Doctors said that Milo suffered a profuse brain injury and is neurologically devastated. They also determined that the child's injuries were inconsistent with Isiah's claim that he fell on top of his child, the news station reported.

Also Read: Hell in a Cell: Convicted Child Killer and Pedophile Almost Killed by Inmates Who Stab Him

Milo's mother told KPTV that her son suffered a stroke that left 3/4 of this brain dead. She said that the baby was expected to undergo an invasive procedure in which doctors would drill into his skull and brain and place a tube to drain excess fluid.

The infant's mother, who remains unnamed for privacy reasons, said that she and Isiah broke up in 2019. She said her ex-boyfriend has their son three days a week.

The mother recalled being on her way to pick up the child when Isiah called her and claimed that their son had fallen. She said she rushed to his home and immediately called 911. She recounted to KPTV that his eyes were rolled back to his head, the lips were purple.

Milo was moving, but it was not an ordinary baby movement; he was making a very loud grunting noise. According to the reports, Isiah confessed to squeezing and shaking his son before throwing him hard on the bed.

An online fundraiser dedicated to baby Milo's recovery announced on October 19 that the infant was taken off life support. Doctors reportedly said that the baby has hours or days left to live. It is not known whether the father will face upgraded criminal charges.

Similar case

In 2019, a teenage father from Inverness had admitted to shaking his baby girl to death. The High Court in Edinburgh heard the suspect, then 19-year-old Thomas Haining had inflicted catastrophic and unsurvivable brain injuries on his 23-day-old baby.

In June 2017, his daughter, Mikayla, died from severe head trauma. Haining, now 22 years old, was originally charged with murder, but prosecutors accepted a lesser charge of culpable homicide, according to BBC.

On the night of the incident, Haining stayed up to look after his daughter, who had been unsettled a few days before her death. She was crying more than usual and was suffering from diarrhea.

Haining's ex-girlfriend, Shannon Davies, was asleep upstairs in their home. He claimed to have taken the baby out of her basket to feed her in the early hours, after which he said she became sleepy and unresponsive.

Phone records showed that Haining had made four internet searches during this time, trying to find out information about babies being in a coma and typing in the search box "What happens if a newborn baby is shake hard?."

Paramedics were called, but they were not able to resuscitate the baby. She was taken to the hospital where she was placed in the ICU with a ventilator after suffering from a cardiac arrest due to the head trauma. She was in a coma with a fractured skull and broken ribs.

Related Article: Hell in a Cell: California Pedophile, Rapist Killed in Jail by Cellmate

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.