The Chinese belligerence in the South China Sea has not been missed by the U.S. Military. As a reminder, the Pentagon sends cold war bombers without refueling with a carrier strike group (CSG) for maneuvers.

A few months ago, two U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers took off from Guam Base and swung over to the Indo-pacific. These planes did a rendezvous with the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its support fleet. Even its bombers are lethal for long-distance bombing attacks, something for Beijing to remember. The two B-1s flew from Guam to the Philippine Seas that showed it flying by the American warship, reported Defense Aerospace.

The U.S. launching a two-prong attack to make the CCP feel the heat as its claims are increasing in large areas of the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy that is in the middle of conflict has not escalated to arms. Washington sees China wants control over the South China Sea, East China Sea, even the Indian to Arabian seas to menace freedom loving countries with their People's Liberation Army Navy.

U.S. Diplomats spar with China's so-called Wolf Warriors on the public stage, which includes calling out Beijing. U.S. Department of Defense shows it has the means to attack China, even without its supercarriers. If bombers can reach the Chinese coast, it bothers Beijing a lot.

To give China a heads up, the Americans are seriously displaying the capacities of its bomber force. It means the business will use its bomber force as a long-distance hammer to strike its two aircraft carriers if needed. Another is bringing American war know-how to decimating land targets.

Ramping up of U.S. efforts includes the Air Force's utilization as another component of the U.S. Military with the Navy. American B-1B and B-52 bombers took sorties in pairs that involved about 20 fly-overs flown over contested waterways. These contested areas in the Indo-Pacific are the South China Sea, the East China Sea, and the Sea of Japan, where the Chinese communists are loggers heading against Japan, Taiwan, and other nations.

China is becoming a nuisance with a large navy too.

America is not dependent on its expensive aircraft carriers to attack China. More weapon systems are at its disposal. The missile screen of China is not foolproof.

The U.S. arsenal is not discounted as the U.S. Military organization its bomber wings and missiles combined on a package that will give China no sleep. China touts it can overcome the U.S., but here is food for thought.

Enter the supersonic B1-B that is younger compared to the B-52, which is an older generation bomber used in Vietnam. A single B-1B carries the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles, which can hit ships 600 kilometers over the horizon. In its hidden weapons bay, it can carry 24 of them, according to unverified sources.

David Deptula, retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General, said one B-1 is equal to one carrier strike group in only a day. Plus, they take houses to reach the target, not days. One advantage is fast deployment. It takes time for CSG to make its effect felt.

Pentagon officials know the value of airpower, and the cold war bombers might be old, but they are the first systems to deter China.

