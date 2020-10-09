Russia's newest surface to air missile (SAM) has Fighting Falcons in its crosshairs. Turkey has a supply of them and will not hesitate to use them if they need to.

The Kremlin allowing the sale of the S-400s is a contentious development for the United States, which they objected to. Having the new missiles worried the U.S. immensely.

These missiles have created trouble for the U.S. fighters that stood a better chance without these SAMs. China and India having them is not the concern. It is because Turkey was part of the JSF program. Most of the data on the F-35 is under wraps from Russian and China. Turkish involvement in the design complicates the technology that can be compromised, reported Eurasian Times.

As it stands, the F-35 is the most visible target in the U.S. armory. If S-400s can be tuned to detect them, it would be a disaster.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave the go-signal to takedown Fighting Falcons to as targets. These moves are to get information about the Pentagon and the NATO allies.

Advanced Russians SAMs are the best to acquire, with the ability to track stealth planes like the American F-35 stealth fighter jets. Many of America's adversaries will want to defeat them, especially China. Countries like Japan and other major U.S. allies want it, but Russia wants to kill them.

Claims that the Russian SAM is far better than the American High-Altitude Area Defense System (THAAD), which intercepts incoming missiles. Allegations that the S-400 can detect the supposed low radar signature of the superior F-35 cannot be. Turkish operators have claimed such detection but only through news outlets. No actual record has is presented; it might be only propaganda which can worry the U.S. forces, cited The Diplomat.

Also read: Air Force Tests F-35 Integrated Electronic Warfare for Defensive Air Cover With Other U.S. Aircraft

Turkey's ejection from the countries which could get the F-35 is because Erdogan double dealt-getting the Russian anti-air missile disqualified them. In the Pentagon's view, that dictated Turkey as a threat to the Joint Strike Fighter program. Fears of it leaking intimate detail of the F-35 Lightning II, especially the Kremlin that can use the tech for its stealth fighter.

For now, the F-35s and F-22s of the Americans are safe from the threat. For the 4th generation, Falcon's even with the upgrades to the older airframe, is still in danger from the Russian SAM. Efforts to get the plane to the 4++ generation with improved performance, Turkey's actions are what they are.

Reports that the missile systems are deployed in Samson when the Eunomia Military Exercises that had air forces of Greece, Italy, France, and Cyprus took part, reported by Naval News. The deployment reminded the participant that Turkish forces were on standby.

Their purpose is two-fold, one to show they have the missiles read and two is to track F-16s of Greece's Hellenic Air Force (HAF). This was confirmed by former Russian military officials who analyzed the event.

Radars of the missile systems used to detect aircraft discovered that electronic launches were done by the coalition, allowing the system to be evaluated on its performance and weaknesses that may hamper it.

The activation of the S-400 missiles systems shows that Turkey is not Deterred, and Russian access is a grave concern.

Related article: US & Israeli F-35s Become SAM Killers After UAE-Israel Deal Formed From Iran's Threats

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.