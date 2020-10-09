Katharine McPhee is expecting her first child with David Foster.

She is pregnant with her first child with her husband, singer-songwriter, and producer, David Foster.

On Thursday, People reported that several sources have confirmed that the 36-year-old singer is now bearing the child of the 73-year old producer.

The reports were also confirmed after the pair was spotted in Montecito, California, on Tuesday while having lunch together and shopping for baby needs.

Katharine McPhee was casually dressed, donning a black top, gray leggings, topped with a baseball cap as she carried her dog in a bag. However, it was McPhee's baby bump that caught the attention of many.

According to several Us Weekly sources, it was revealed that the couple has been trying to have a baby back in August.

This is the first child for McPhee; however, this would already be the sixth child for her husband, who is already a father to five daughters. Foster has also been married four times previously to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson, and Yolanda Hadid, respectively.

Foster had his first child when he was only 20 years old. The child was then placed for adoption. But 20 years later, the Grammy winner reconnected with his firstborn, now 50-year-old, Allison Jones Foster.

The daughters of Foster, Erin and Sara, said that they were already expecting McPhee to have a child with their father and support the two. Erin also stated that she is thrilled with anything that makes her father and his current wife happy, EW reported.

Erin, who is also a writer and performer, stated that they were fans of their father's new wife.

She clarified that she and her siblings were delighted with their new step-mother, and they loved McPhee.

The American Idol runner-up and Foster tied the knot more than a year ago in June of 2019. They first met in 2006 when McPhee was still a contestant of American Idol Season 5, and Foster was one of the show's mentors.

Ahead of her wedding last year, McPhee paid tribute to her husband by posting a video of them singing their first-ever single, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Foster produced the song right after McPhee's journey in American Idol.

"Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David," she wrote.

At the moment, McPhee has resumed the filming of Country Comfort, an upcoming Netflix series which she stars in alongside Eddie Cibrian. Just a month ago, McPhee posted a photo of their table read with everyone wearing masks, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series, which stars McPhee and Cibrian, was announced back in January; however, the coronavirus pandemic forced their production process to be halted.

Meanwhile, Foster is known to have written, composed, and produced several master music masterpieces. His career and story were also streamed on Netflix back in July in the documentary, "David Foster: Off the Record," wherein several of the singers whose songs he wrote spoke positively of him.



