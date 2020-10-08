An armed militia plot to abduct Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was uncovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the bureau announced on Thursday.

Aside from the plans to kidnap the governor, the FBI said that the armed militia also planned to instigate a civil war by threatening law enforcement officers and their homes and attacking the state's capitol building.

According to FOX, Whitmer has been widely criticized because of her string implementation of mitigation measures against the coronavirus. The same measures that a judge overturned last week.

It can be recalled that protesters carrying arms stormed the Michigan state capitol back in May to protest against the state's imposed lockdown.

Based on the sworn affidavit of the FBI, six people have allegedly been involved in plotting a "trial for treason" against the governor.

Moreover, it stated that a law enforcement officer went undercover during a meeting of the Michigan-based militia in Dublin, Ohio.

According to the undercover officer, the group was then discussing their plans to overthrow several state governments that they believed were implementing laws that are against the US Constitution.

The charging documents stated that the members of the militia were already talking about 'taking' an elected governor and killing tyrants.

Nineteen felony charges were filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel against seven people known to be associated with the militia, Wolverine Watchmen.

Also, US Attorney Birge filed separate federal felony charges against six individuals after search warrants were executed on Wednesday.

According to NPR, the six people arrested during the raid on Wednesday were identified as Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, and Brandon Casert.

The sources also stated that the group aimed to gather around 200 people to barge into the capitol and take hostages. The militia was said to be seeking to enact their plans before the presidential election in November.

It was also noted that should they fail in their attempt to snatch the governor from the capitol, their backup plan was to take her from her home.

In a statement by the US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, it was stated that the accused group of men kept the governor's home under surveillance.

He also added that the militia also planned attacking officers with Molotov cocktails and has pooled their funding into purchasing tactical equipment and explosives.

Moreover, Nessel stated that the group would also be facing charges of gang affiliation and supporting terrorism by providing materials to terrorists.

Nessel also confirmed that the militia plotted to begin a civil war. Members of the said militia conducted training in several states in weapon handling.

The report also stated that they attempted to make bombs that turned out to be faulty. The FBI said that videos of the training were captured, BBC reported.

Several violent incidents across the country have been linked to militia groups in the past few years. Most of these groups are composed of white men who brandish weapons during protests.

