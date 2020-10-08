As the conflict between the Azerbaijani military and Armenia continues, many lives are put in danger. One of the worst situations can be witnessed in Nagorno-Karabakh, a self-declared Republic.

Many people have also been trapped on the ground in the region. This includes a foreign journalist who was caught amid the crossfires, endangering their own lives. These people only aim to inform the world of what is currently happening on the ground, but their lives are put at risk due to the conflict.

In a report by the Russian news outlet, Medusa, a journalist and deputy chief of TV network "Dozhd," Dmitry Elovsky was trapped amid continued violence in Nagorno-Karabakh. He then narrated his struggle to survive in the war-ridden republic.

Glovsky stated how he hid in a bomb shelter and was able to avoid getting injured. However, he also met four other journalists who were wounded due to the violence.

Indeed, this has been one of the darkest times for the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Moreover, the European Union's top diplomat has also voiced out his alarm over the continued threat of the conflict to civilians. He also called on the forces of both sides to start negotiating and to stop the hostilities.

EU's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, has stated that both parties should observe the rules of conflict and their international obligation to protect those who are non-combatants, The LA Times reported.

Borell's calls were also echoed in an email by Jacob Davidson of LA Solar Group. He called on the help of news outlets in informing the international community of the current situation in Artsakh and Armenia.

According to Davidson, the united forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey have been violently firing at Armenia and Artsakh, disturbing its peaceful population.He also stated that while the main thing that they want as Armenians is peace, many of their soldiers have already fallen as they stood up to protect their lands.The forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey have united to fight the sovereignty of Armenia and disturb the peace in Artsakh. They have even employed the services of paid mercenary terrorists to fulfill their goals.All of the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem efforts are geared towards their claim that Azerbaijan owns the rights to the territory that is currently being occupied by Armenia, killing people and destroying lives, as they seek for land and power. The Azerbaijani stand is clear, to retake their claim on Nagorno-Karabakh and that they will use force if needed.The Azerbaijan forces have also broken international law by using missiles against a peaceful population, which is forbidden worldwide. Many civilians who are not engaged in the conflict are dead, proving that the fight for the territory is not the only thing that the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem wants and possibly to empty these territories by genocide.People are already calling for help as their population is little by little being wiped out. More than a cry for help, they are already crying for their survival.

