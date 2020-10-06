On October 5, paramedics were called to La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate, Camden, after students had fallen ill.

Around 13 teenage girls were immediately rushed to the hospital, and it was revealed that they ate Gummy Bears that were laced with cannabis.

Cannabis-laced sweets

Scotland Yard has confirmed that the Gummy Bears contained THC, which is the active component in cannabis. On October 6, a parent told MailOnline that the teenagers ate too many Gummy Bears, and then they started feeling sick when they went into class.

The teacher became concerned because one of the girls vomited, and the other girls felt as if they were about to. According to another parent, there were also other cannabis-laced sweets in the school, and not just the Gummy Bears.

A statement released by Met Police officers in Camden read that they are waiting for tests to establish the quantity of THC in each sweet. There has been no arrest, and inquiries are ongoing.

Some of the girls spent the night at a hospital in Barnet, with the school asking parents to obtain a written statement on how the drug-laced sweets were brought into school, according to Metro.UK.

The girls were headed back to class when they reported feeling dizzy, while some vomited. A witness told MailOnline that they saw the girls outside the ambulances crying and one throwing up.

What is THC?

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the psychoactive element of cannabis that causes a high. Taking anything that contains a high level of THC can be dangerous, and it has several negative side effects.

In the UK, it is illegal to sell items containing THC, while cannabidiol or CBD is legal to sell and is available on the high street as a health treatment, according to The Scottish Sun.

Headteacher Sophie Fegan wrote that they are working with the police to identify the origin of the sweets. Once the girls have recovered, they will need to tell the school how they came into possession of the sweets and what they thought they were.

According to Fegan, they already know the name of the student who brought the sweets in, but they need to know more about how and why they were shared.

The students were treated at the scene after suffering from a sugar rush and taken to hospital, but police said that none are believed to be seriously unwell, and they are expected to recover in the next few days.

A spokesman for the school said that the contents of what the students ate are being investigated. Meanwhile, a police spokesman said that the police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 11:45 am on October 5, to reports of children feeling unwell having eaten Gummy Bears.

As a precaution, the 13 teenage girls have been taken to the hospital and their parents were immediately informed of the incident. The police confirmed that the school did not need to be evacuated as a result of the incident.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said that as soon as they got the call from the school, they dispatched a number of resources, including a clinical team leader, five ambulance crews, medics in cars, and incident response officers.

