On Monday, United Presidents Donald Trump posted on Twitter that he would be discharged from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at around 6:30 p.m. E.T. after being transferred to the hospital for the coronavirus since Friday.

The Republican president was given several drugs that are not accessible by other citizens, such as Regeneron, which the FDA has not yet approved, as well as remdesivir and dexamethasone.

Short hospitalization

According to USA Today, Trump stayed a total of three days at the hospital after his announcement that he had coronavirus. Several doctors said that it was safe enough for him to go back to the White House.

President Trump exited the front doors of the hospital wearing a face mask and covered in a suit with a blue tie. Before hopping onto his presidential armored SUV, the U.S. leader gave a thumbs up to the people watching him.

White House Sean Conley, who is Trump's physician, later told reporters that the president would receive continuous treatment at the White House. He noted the Republican leader would receive world-class medical care and will continue his five-day course of remdesivir and steroid dexamethasone.

It was unclear whether Trump would quarantine inside his White House residence while continuing his treatment. However, Trump Campaign director of communications, Tim Murtaugh, said the president wished to participate in the second presidential debate on October 15.

On Twitter, Trump posted that he would return to the Campaign Trail very soon after he was discharged from the hospital. However, Conley noted that the president was still at risk because he was given the unproven treatments so early in the stage of the virus.

Taking off his mask

Trump also posted on Twitter, saying Americans had nothing to fear with the coronavirus, which had already taken the lives of nearly 210,000 people across the United States, as reported by Rappler.

When he arrived at the White House, the U.S. president walked up the steps to the South Portico's stately balcony and immediately removed his face mask before saluting Marine One, which made its way back to base.

Experts believe that Trump's arrival at the White House was managed to show how physically fit the president is despite being infected with the coronavirus. The Republican's social media posts show how he is also suggesting that he beat the virus by himself and plans to do the same to the United States.

According to the Wall Street Journal, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed her concern that Trump was going back to the White House for political agendas. Pelosi told reporters that it would be dangerous if the president continued to act frivolously with the virus as he has before.

Trump's diagnosis of the coronavirus has led to a chaotic uncertainty within his campaign as several other high-profile individuals have tested positive for the disease. The cases forced Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell canceled scheduled votes but reassured the public that Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings would proceed starting October 12.

