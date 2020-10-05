Parrots are considered good mimics and can approximate human speech. But for five foul-mouth parrots, it did not go so well.

Weird as it may seem, these recently acquired parrots did not have potty mouths initially as observed by the caretakers. When they were quarantined together during the lockdown, these birds learn colorful vocabularies. Later, the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in the UK found out the birds regularly cussed foul words.

When together, the feathered five were not as wholesome, mentioned the Indian Express. The five parrots would not stop speaking bad cuss words at the visitors. However, visitors loved the foul banter of the feather five at them, noted KYR News.

Initially, it sounded cute but it came to a point that it was inappropriate for a family-themed establishment. Hard decisions were made and the gang of five foul-mouthed feather heads had to be broken up. In other words, they got kicked out from the place, reported New York Post.

According to Steve Nichols, the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park chief executive said the five birds were donated to the non-profit safari for kids. Inside its walls is a parrot sanctuary with up to 1,500 recovering birds by last August 15, 2020.

When interviewed about the five parrot posse by the Lincolnshire Live, he said that while they were in quarantine together in the cage, all that would be heard are the birds swearing continuously.

The zoo executive put it simply that the foul feathered heads would swear at first. If anyone laughs, then they will repeat what they just did. Human laughs can be mimicked by them, just a simple example of Pavlovian reactions.

Nichols summed up that once the laughing starts, then it becomes like a club for working men. Wherein everyone is laughing and swearing uncontrollably. Unfortunately, the feathered five exceeded family-friendly fare.

Zookeepers thought the swearing would die down in time. All lockdown restrictions were removed, and the parrot posse was allowed to be viewed by guests. Everything is in full swing, hoping for a more friendly fare with no cussing.

Cheeky five were too much

After 20 minutes when the parrots were introduced, they uttered more than one cuss words. For the next group, the parrot posse barraged the guests with foul words.

Guests were not bothered by the foul-mouthed antics of the feathered five. They entertained everyone listening to their cute verbal misadventures. Managers decide the unrestrained vocabulary of the five earned them walking papers from the main exhibit.

Call it to rehab for their foul-mouthed ways. They were separated into enclosures with wild parrots with the hope their errant ways will be correct by exposure to other parrots. With the parrot posse disbanded and sent to other flocks that would do them good.

