Hubble has been man's eyes out in the cosmos and has captured phenomena that have exposed the universe. It has chronicled the explosion of a star that has lit up the universe, existing and dying in a lifetime of eons.

For the Hubble Space Telescope, it has been in the coldness of space for thirty years. It has been looking backward into time as stars and galaxies live out their lives from the past- a time machine that moves back in time, reported CNN.

The vast universe with stars beyond numbers exist as young proto-stars. Others are on the verge of the end. Scientists speculate that the stars expode and release star stuff, every one second all over the universe.

Capturing the actual death of a star with the light of supernovae is almost impossible. Documenting the event is a movie that began in the past. Its light took a long time for this celestial event to reach the telescope's lenses.

An event into the distant cosmic past

In February 2018, an event is captured about a few weeks earlier. Koichi Itagaki, an amateur-astronomer noticed the supernovae SN 2018gv. It is located in the spiral galaxy about 70 million light-years away.

The destruction of SN 2018gv took about 70 million years or it exploded 5 million years after the extinction of the dinosaurs until it reached earth.

The estimated brilliance of energy released by the explosion is that of 5 billion suns, or several billion years or so. When the star exploded, its light was bright that the galaxy it resided in. Even the brightest stars are drowned out in the explosion.

What might have caused the explosion is that the immense pull of gravity from a white dwarf or dead star had been sucking material from its binary partner. Excessive hydrogen and gases absorbed then started a nuclear explosion on a cosmic scale. The white dwarf has become an atomic bomb, but bigger.

This supernovae explosion gradually became faint until it's gone in almost a year. Scientists publish a video that was a mere few seconds, one of the few records of a capture explosion of a star.

According to Nobel Laureate Adam Riess, a dying star's light cannot be equaled. The amount of energy released by the celestial object. Hubble space telescope capturing it is rare and gives insight into exploding stars.

Further studies show that the universe is truly expanding with the space telescope's aid as a crucial link, said Riess, Saul Perlmutter, and Brian P. Schmidt in proving that the universe is expanding. There has been a debate if the cosmos is receding or expanding.

Scientists add that the fading of the supernova does give more data to creating a model for universal expansion. They are measuring points in the vast cosmos to work out how fast everything is moving away. Another is the estimated age of the universe itself.

Supernovae will vary their brightness and some are at nominal brightness. They could be measured how far the galaxy is when stars go cosmic boom. Hubble is a tool used to see how far everything is moving as stars die.

