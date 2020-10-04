Carlo Acutis, who will undertake beatification in Assisi on the 10th of October, is an example of a teenager who used his online platform as an influencer who drew people closer to God.

According to Antonia Salzano, his mother, Acutis used social media and the internet as a server of God, reported Herald.

Opened for Public Veneration

Venerable Carlo Acutis' tomb was opened for public veneration on Thursday before the beatification of the computer-programming teenager.

According to a spokesperson for Acutis' beatification, the whole body was present but "not incorrupt." "A body that has passed, in the years of burial in Assisi, through the normal process of decay, which is the legacy of the human condition after sin has removed it from God, the source of life." He added that the mortal body is slated for resurrection, stated Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino of Assisi, reported Catholic News Agency.

Confusion Over Acutis' Body

There has been confusion over photographs of the soon-to-be beatified Carlo Acutis. The teenage computer whiz' body was shown publicly for veneration in Assisi, Italy.

Acutis' body was seemingly preserved from the decay's natural process following his death in 2006. Some people believed that he not have undergone decomposition.

Bishop Domenico Sorrentino of Assisi clarified on the 1st of October that Acutis' body, though unimpaired was discovered in the normal state of progression regularly undergone in cadaveric condition, reported another article from Catholic News Agency.

Beatification

Pope Francis approved the beatification of the social media savvy in February. He accredits a miraculous phenomenon to Acutis' intercession following the recovery of a young Brazilian boy burdened with a rare congenital illness.

Acutis' body was displayed publicly for veneration at the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore before the ceremony, reported Head Topics.

Road to Sainthood

Now, the Catholic Church will have a saint wearing teenage clothes. This is unusual from the usual figures in their flowing robes, beatific postures, and bright halos.

Acutis was merely 15-years-old when he passed away following his 2006 death from leukemia. The computer whiz taught himself programming in order to create a website that categorized the globe's Eucharistic miracles.

Until October 17, the public veneration will be held at the Sanctuary of Spoliation in Assisi, Italy. His beatification is slated on October 10.

The teenager from Italy was known for his love of the Eucharist and the Virgin Mary. He depicted them as his "highway to heaven." One step away from sainthood, following his beatification, he would be labeled Blessed Carlo Acutis.

In the heart of Milan, Acutis never missed daily mass and worship, prayed the rosary regularly, grew up having an adoration of the Eucharist, and went to confession weekly.

At 11 years old, Acutis was always helping the poor and homeless in his neighborhood and helped out teaching catechism to children at his parish.

