Halloween is one of the most exciting holidays of the year, from watching horror movies, eating candies, and dressing up in fascinating costumes, the spook levels are high.

Even though it is fun to watch classic horror movies and scream with your family and friends, not everyone in your household can handle those movies.

Children may not be able to watch the horror movies that you enjoy, but that does not mean there aren't any materials made, especially for them. Here are some of the best Halloween movies for children.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

"Hocus Pocus" is a family-friendly Halloween classic from Disney that features amazing performances from Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

The movie successfully captures the spirit of Halloween in an alluring, hilarious, and creepy way. Hocus Pocus is a must-watch for the family, and it does not matter if it was released decades ago. The whole premise of the movie never gets old.

The Addams Family (1991)

Halloween is not complete without the creepiest and most adorable family. "The Addams Family" has been entertaining families for decades, since the 60s series to the latest 2019 animated redux, but the 1991 live-action film offers the perfect fusion of fun and freaky.

Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia's chemistry was off the charts as Morticia and Gomez Addams, while Christina Ricci defined a generation of goth girls with her iconic take on Wednesday Addams.

Casper (1995)

If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly film with an amazing soundtrack to watch with the children this Halloween, the 1995 live-action version of the popular show "Casper" is the perfect candidate.

Based on Harvey Comics character of Casper the Friendly Ghost, created by Seymore Reit and Joe Oriolo, this movie kept the character's core conceit but darkened up the tone considerably. It is kid-friendly, but there are still some scares to be found.

ParaNorman (2012)

The stop-motion animation company LAIKA added some creepiness to their kid-friendly fare "ParaNorman." A zombie film for those who would rather not see someone get disemboweled.

"ParaNorman" has ghosts and the main character who can talk to the dead and often prefers their company to the living.

When he finds out the old town curs is not only real, but about to come true, Norman is the only one who can save the day. It is spooky at points and made with a clear love for the genre.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" is both a Halloween movie and a Christmas movie. It gives the audience an excuse to prioritize the movie twice a year, and it plays into the fact that Halloween and Christmas are both unique and special.

Director Henry Selick and his team craft a stop-motion film with the stunning, creative, and highly detailed Halloween Town. Then the story lets us soak in the iconic Jack Skellington's admiration for Christmas while also highlighting the beauty of Jack coming to realize that what he's been looking for has been right in front of him this whole time.

