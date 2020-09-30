A person's teenage years are vital, as it is known as the formative years wherein everything that you experience defines your views and interests.

During these years, you will experience most of your firsts, especially when it comes to relationships, and it will expose you to the cold, harsh realities of life.

There are movies that were able to perfectly capture the struggles of being a teenager. These realistic coming-of-age films will take you back to the time wherein everything is overwhelming and confusing, and it will tug your heartstrings.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

"The Breakfast Club" is hailed as one of the best coming-of-age films of all time. It is about five teenagers that were forced to spend detention together, and their differences made them closer by the end of the film.

What makes this movie stick is that everyone can find themselves in one of the characters, may it be the jock, the misfit, the princess, the basket case, or the nerd. This stone-cold classic is still the talk of the town when it comes to teen movies decades after its release.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

A teenage fantasy film, Matthew Broderick gave life to the legendary Ferris, and he became the face of a slacker, troublemaker protagonists in his generation.

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off" is an 80s classic, but it is still a delight to watch today. The movie explored the great unknown transition from being a teenager to adulthood, and it made everyone who watched it dream of slacking off school, ignoring your parents, and driving around the city in a Ferrari.

Lady Bird (2017)

Greta Gerwig's directorial debut "Lady Bird" is one of the most keenly and truthfully observed movies about the modern adolescent experience, capturing as it does all the insecurity, posturing, frevor and fractiousness that comes with being a teenager.

The main plot of the movie is the relationship between a strung-out mother played by Laurie Metcalf, and her high-minded daughter Saoirse Ronan whose lofty self-image is somewhat let down by her lack of work ethic. It also shows complicated female friendships, shallow romantic relationships, and more.

Boyhood (2014)

Richard Linklater's 166-minute award-nominated epic movie was filmed over the course of 12 real-time years, with the cast reconvening each year to pick up the story and to show a realistic growth.

The movie charted the course of a young man's life, from infancy to his first day at college. "Boyhood" may have been perceived as too meandering and earnest by some, but the audience can't argue that it is emotional, authentic, and raw as it takes on the trials of real life.

Superbad (2007)

"Superbad" is a hilarious coming-of-age film that made a generation of hopeless teenage boys feel slightly more comfortable with their inadequacies. Released over a decade ago, this movie aged like fine wine.

The premise is simple, three friends try to get drunk and get laid. The comedic timing, the sharp dialogue, and the perfect characters with adorable quirks made this movie a cult classic.

