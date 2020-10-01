Reports about Naya Rivera’s, who recently died from a drowning incident, former husband Ryan Dorsey and sister Nickayla Rivera moving in together had been prevalent on social media.

The 'Glee' actress' former husband and sister have been receiving death threats and hatred regarding the news. Dorsey took to Instagram to clear the air and clarify the situation.

The Reason Behind Moving In

Dorsey has reportedly been going through hell since mid-July when Naya died upon boating with their son, Josey. Now, Ryan is taking it in stride in a video of him tearing up on Instagram.

Photographs circulated on Tuesday, September 29, displaying 37-year-old Ryan and 25-year-old Nickayla carrying boxes together, publicly holding hands, and supporting each other. Speculations were loud that the pair was currently in a relationship.

Ryan makes a speech in an Instagram twelve-minute clip, underscoring the fact that he is stunned by what the media said about him and his sister-in-law in a difficult time.

Son Asking If He Can Visit His Mother in Heaven

He has also indicated that their five-year-old son, Josey, has asked if he could visit his mother in heaven. He asked, "How do I get there?" reported Head Topics.

In the emotional video, Ryan ruminated on the weeks since Naya's accident. He underscored that Josey "witnessed a nightmare right before his eyes" when he saw Naya drown in their boating activity at California's Lake Piru.

Yahoo noted that Naya Rivera's former husband Ryan and sister Nickalyla owe no explanation to the public for their moving in. The media has been hounding them but she is reportedly merely helping out to take care of her nephew.

Nickayla Rivera's Side

The model sister did not confirm or deny such reports of her and Ryan's alleged romantic relationship. However, she highlighted that her top priority is her nephew's well-being.

Numerous people dragged her for getting supposedly inappropriately close with her late sister's former husband. She responded on Instagram that in this darkest moment, her friends and family are important to her. She said that she is showing up for Josey. Nickayla added that she is not concerned with the situation because people do not have the right to judge what they are enduring, reported The Source.

She continued that what matters most is to show compassion, not be judgmental, and cherish the life you have been given.

Ryan Dorsey's Side

"The Rookie" actor spoke up on Instagram on his personal life. He initially said he does not typically read social media comments but broke his silence when negative comments had an effect on him.

According to Naya Rivera's former husband regarding his alleged relationship with her sister, "It's truly sad that this is the world that we live in where people were raised to think it's okay to spew hatred, in general, especially when they make statements about a family who are dealing with a tragedy that I hope is so unimaginable that you or anyone that is close to you ever has to go through," reported Enstars.

