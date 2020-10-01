The Military forces of India want to arm their drones with laser-guided missiles to make them deadlier. India has been acquiring equipment for its front-line armies that are superior to most Chinese equipment.

Smart bombs have proven themselves to be effective, especially when paired with Israeli-made drones UAVs. According to the India's Economic Times, the country's border troubles with China deserve a response that is effective and imposing.

This prompted them to arm the Heron UAV with guided munitions like bombs and anti-armor missiles to hit the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

India's military forces expressed interest in purchasing a specialized version of the American MQ-9B called the SeaGuardian. Essentially, it is a souped-up version of the MQ-9 Reaper strike and surveillance drone.

All military services of India have assessed the need for an armed drone instead of the drones for recon and surveillance. The U.S. government approved the sale in 2017 for India, according to the Hindustan Times.

Their agreement with the U.S. administration included 22 of armed drones, but the Indian Army's needs have changed. Threats from Beijing need a firmer response and resolve to make them back off, reported Forbes.

A fleet of Israeli and U.S. drones unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) might do the work. A total of 90 Herons UAVs have been equally equipped for the army, navy, as well as air force by Israel Aerospace Industries and rated for flying at median-altitudes.

Equipped with imaging equipment on the small airframe, the pilotless plane (UAVs) is similar to Americans that have gained notoriety in the battlefield.

These are similar to the MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper which can mount missiles as a recon and offensive system. Herons of the army have been deployed over the Chinese territory in the Ladakh area. They are used primarily to track the PLA's movement in the location.

China has been fortifying the disputed border called the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where they are beefing up their forces. The PLA has even stationed jets near the area, as well as anti-air defense positions that will be a threat to manned aircraft attempting to provide support for Indian troops.

Creation of Project Cheetah aims to give the 90 Heron UAVs more punch as unmanned air support will be a boost for Indian forces. It will add more precise targeting munitions and improved sensors for recon and surveillance. These can strike Chinese armor and weapons from a stand-off distance.

One possible role of the armed Herons will be weaponized recon missions, watching enemy movement, and destroying targets of opportunity. Missiles and smart bombs will be used to punish Chinese positions if approval is given for selected targets.

Acquisition of the weapon-laden Herons is the most effective means to destroy rebels in counterinsurgency operations. Border disputes are not only with China stealing Indian territory, but the country also face troubles with Kashmiri insurgents.

Another variant of Heron TP was reported in 2019 but it did not pull through. Instead, Project Cheetah is more expedient at arming the Herons in operation now. But the Chinese have been busy as well with spying using drones. They use the Chinese Wing Loong, which might carry weapons to attack Indian positions too.

Fighting in the roof of the world will not be easy, as it will be hard to fight in such an environment. Even with the Tibetan Frontier Force, having drones with laser-guided missiles will be the edge India needs.

