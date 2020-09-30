A Tennessee man is accused of killing his parents in an attempt to get all of their money. The suspect is being placed on trial, and police officers said his crime was the most horrific thing they have ever seen.

Authorities believe Joel Guy Jr., son of Joel Michael Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy, plotted to kill his parents and conducted the inhumane act on November 26, 2016. Since Guy Jr. wanted his parents finances, he had to kill them to get any of it.

Horrific stew of human remains

According to Crime Online, the suspect wrote out detailed, handwritten plans on how he was going to stab his parents to death to inherit their money. Prosecutors said that the victims were planning on stopping supporting their son financially and begin saving for their retirement.

In his notes, the suspect allegedly wrote that all of $500,000 that his parents had would belong to him after he killed them.

On November 28, 2016, detectives arrived at the family's home in Knoxville for a routine welfare check and quickly discovered the gruesome crime scene. They later found the mother's head being boiled inside a pot on the stove, said Officer Sandy Campbell.

Officials stated Guy Sr. was the first victim while Lisa was out shopping at a local Walmart near their residence. Guy Jr. attacked his father inside an exercise room in their home. Detectives found the father's head on the floor of the room. They also found two tubs filled with floating body parts in the master bathroom upstairs.

When the mother got home, the suspect immediately rushed to attack her before she could let go of her groceries which authorities found by the front door.

Investigators discovered the torsos of both victims wrapped in plastic inside the home's bathroom, as reported by Mirror.

Fear of being alone

Prosecutors claim the suspect conducted the gruesome murder the day after the victims decided to stop paying for their son's bills during a Thanksgiving dinner.

Authorities believe Guy Jr. used chemicals in an attempt to destroy evidence, namely, his father and mother's remains.

Prosecutor Leslie Nassos said that the suspect placed his mother's body parts in one container and his father's in a separate one. He then added Guy Jr. later covered the plastics with a corrosive substance and left them to rot and liquefy in what officials called a "stew of human remains."

According to Knox News, Guy Jr. filed a surprising motion on Tuesday asking the court to allow him to serve as his own lawyer during the trials. During a Wednesday hearing, however, the suspect announced he only had one goal; to be executed if he is convicted of his parents' murder.

However, Guy Jr.'s defense team refused to file his motion of asking for the death penalty from Knox County Criminal Court Judge Steve Sword. Prosecutors, on the other hand, are not seeking to impose the death penalty on the suspect.

During the hearing, Sword asked Guy Jr. if that was what he really wanted, and the suspect simply responded with "absolutely."

