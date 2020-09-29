Many people worldwide still believe that mythologies and legends are based on real events or based on their ancestors' experiences.

Several scientists who studied myths and folklore said that most stories are fictional and products of early humans' imagination. Up-to-date myths and legends were stories that were once believed by the people as they anchored countries with their cultures and traditions.

Myths and legends have fed thousands of minds for centuries. Here are some of the most unique stories you most likely have never heard before.

Nessie, Scotland's "The Loch Ness Monster"

According to the people of Scotland, during the 20th century, there were allegedly 20 sightings of the Loch Ness Monster that roamed around the Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands every year.

The Loch Ness is the second-largest loch in Scotland. The first sighting of Nessie was way back in 565 A.D. In modern times, no one can really tell if the beast that roamed along the depths of Loch Ness is real or just a figure of people's imaginations.

Cupid and Psyche

Today, Cupid is most commonly known to be the symbol of love, but most people have never heard of his myth and his lover, Psyche.

The story begins with the birth of Psyche, a human so beautiful that she was thought to be the incarnation of Venus in the human world. However, most of the lovers were intimidated by Psyche's beauty.

Also Read: 4 Best Non-Fiction Books You Should Read in 2020

Psyche's father ended up leaving her in a crag where she was left to marry a cruel and savage winged-serpent. But the story took an unexpected turn of events when she discovered that the brutal and savage winged-serpent was Cupid, who confessed his love for Pschye in the beginning.

Their love was put to the test when Venus' jealousy got in the way and gave Psyche three impossible missions before she was allowed to see the love of her life. But on the third mission, Psyche smelled a poisonous flower putting her into a deep sleep. Cupid saw the sleeping goddess, and they continued their love and later had a baby named Pleasure.

Pele, Goddess of Kilauea in Hawaii

Stories say the volcanic activity in Kilauea was because of Pele, the Goddess. Pele and Hi'iaka met Lohi'au, but Pele was not fond of him, so she settled inside a crater and asked her sister to return for Lohi'au instead.

Hi'iaka was given 40 days to complete a mission, but never returned in time. Pele set her sister's beloved forest on fire, thinking that she had become romantically attached to Lohi'au and Pele was unhappy about it.

When Hi'iaka discovered what Pele did to her forest, she made love to Lohu'au, making sure that Pele could see it. Because of Pele's rage, she killed Lohi'au and threw his body into the crater. Hi'iaka dug into the crater furiously until rocks were sent flying as she dug deeper until she recovered his body.

Australia's Devils' Pool

In Cairns, Australia's Devils' pool hold an eerie legend. Stories say that a runaway bride named Oolana leapt from the boulders to her watery grave after she was separated from her fiance.

Until today, her spirit lures men to go the Devils' pool's dangerous parts, causing their death and being her companion. Allegedly, Oolana already claimed 17 lives since 1959, forcing authorities to fence the area off with a spooky warning that says "He came for a visit... and stayed forever."

Related Article: 5 Critical Tips and Tricks to Impress Your Interviewer and Land Your Dream Job

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.