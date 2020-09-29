A man who nearly got run over by a train as he was walking while wearing headphones was saved by his dog.

The driver of the train, which was heading towards the Snuff Mill Lane crossing at Cottingham, sounded his horn to alert the pedestrian of the oncoming machinery.

Unaware of your surroundings

The man's dog then took the initiative and reacted to the train's horn by pulling on his leash which its owner was holding on to, leading him to look up and avoiding the train just before it could crush him.

According to BBC, Network Rail said the train's driver estimated that the pedestrian was about six feet away from being crushed by the train when the dog alerted its owner.

The rail firm said that the man was unable to hear the warnings or the train's horn because of his headphones and that he did not pay attention to the signs that warned about the dangers of the area.

The train's driver said they were going at about 65 mph when he spotted the man with his dog at the crossing. He said he blew his horn, but the pedestrian did not respond to the warning and continued walking.

The driver stated he immediately slammed the emergency brake of the train while still blowing the horn to try and get the man's attention.

Just before the pedestrian stepped onto the tracks, his dog was able to pull on his leash and alert its owner of the oncoming train, just in time to avoid a fatal accident.

The Level Crossing manager for Network Rail, Richard Hayden, said that it was clear the man was not paying attention to his surroundings and nearly lost his life to an avoidable accident if not for his dog's intuition.

Another heroic canine

Recently, a family's four-year-old dachshund saved their lives on Sunday morning when a fire threatened to injure and potentially take their lives.

Robin Houser, a resident in Bethel, said their family dog started making a commotion around 3:30 in the morning, as reported by NBC New York. He stated the dog repeatedly jumped up and down on her husband's bed and would not stop.

Due to the animal's persistence, Houser's husband checked on the premises to see if there was animal or intruder that alerted their canine. He then discovered that their neighbour's porch was covered in flames.

The Zanbeli family who lived next door were unaware of the incident and continued to sleep. Fortunately, the Housers quickly alerted the family and called 911 to get emergency personnel to try and extinguish the flames.

Izabella Zanbeli expressed her gratitude towards their neighbours and especially to their dog who was the reason that they were able to realize there was a life-threatening fire in their home. She and her children, Luisa and Leandro Zanbeli, were able to escape the house and wait on their front yard for firefighters.

Houser revealed that their dog, Jasper, did not calm down until authorities arrived at the scene and began dealing with the situation. She added Jasper only stopped barking and running around when police and firefighters showed up.

Officials who responded to the scene revealed they have not yet discovered what caused the fire and the Zanbeli family said they had updated their smoke detectors to avoid future incidents from breaking out without their knowledge.

