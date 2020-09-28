Crabs, lobsters, fish, shells, and other delicious dishes straight out of the ocean are now available across the country. Seafood restaurants are now open for any customer who is looking for amazing seafood dishes to fill their hungry stomachs.

These restaurants are perfect in everything, from location, ambiance, food to price. The food are cooked and served simply and without any frills, and they are the perfect spots for gatherings and dates. Here are some of the best seafood restaurants where you can enjoy a beautiful meal time.

Fiola Mare in Washington, D.C.

Fiola Mare has a sophisticated yet light nautical look that reflects both its location on the Potomac River and the vibrant items of its menu, which consists of caviar, crudo, and delicacies like Spanish crawfish and razor clams.

Their giant tiger prawns with smoked sea urchin and Calabrian chiles are a must-have, as well as their Norwegian skrei that has chickpea cream, squid ink, and bottarga. Both the bar and cellar brim are like pirate's chests with buried treasures.

Le Bernardin in New York City, New York

Le Bernardin features French seafood. You can experience a seismic paradigm shift in the past decade, and you can taste the food made by top chefs that are now accessible in a casual environment.

You can try their raw kanpachi topped with beads of wasabi tobiko, or you can go for their gorgeous scallop ceviche resting in a pool of grassy olive oil.

Providence in Los Angeles, California

Providence is one of L.A's premier dining spots. Chef Michael Cimarusti forged his own culinary identity. The seafood-focused restaurant has an elegant dining room with wave-like glass panels and top-notch white-tablecloth service for an a la carte or tasting menu experience.

The meal in Providence begins with house-made pieces of bread like bacon brioche and nori focaccia and an edible cocktail.

You can also taste the pristine seafood in different ways: Maine scallops with winter vegetables, Meaty Deer Isle, La Quercia bacon, hazelnuts, and brown butter powder, while wild black bass is dressed with tangerine juice-braised fennel, black olives, sweet Anaheim peppers, and Pernod.

Neptune Oyster in Boston, Massachusetts

Neptune Oyster opened in 2004 in a space as tight-fitting and pearly as its name. This restaurant emerged as the pioneer in the Boston dining scene.

This restaurant offers an amazing shellfish platter, a bowl of chowder, fried oysters laced with pickled beef tongue and Gruyere, sea urchin ditalini, and roast monkfish with beef cheeks in mustard vinaigrette.

Owner Jeff Nace keeps as far ahead of the boutique-wine curve as he did on the first day of the restaurant's opening. He packed more gloriously geeky bottles onto one page that most lists ten times its size offer. While the wait for a table is long, it only gives rise to the mood that everyone shares once finally seated.

Roe in Portland, Oregon

Roe is owned by Chef Trent Pierce, it was once the back-room lounge of the chef, but it is now the luxe prix-fixe rendezvous behind his bar.

The menu is updated daily, and it melds the Asian influences that also suffuse the softly glowing dining room with twists from the West.

You can try their confit swordfish with fried mushrooms in truffled ponzu and parmesan dashi, or king crab over gnocchi in a sauce that evokes bouillabaisse and kimchi.

