During the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani of Iran used his time at the podium to send a message of resistance to the US, denouncing the pressure brought by sanctions that America has placed upon the Islamic Republic.

In the video message which was pre-recorded by Rouhani and was viewed during the UNGA, he pointed out how the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the world and placed everyone in the same situation.

However, he emphasized that instead of being able to benefit from international cooperation, Iran has been given one of the harshest sanctions in its history. He also noted that the given sanctions were in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, the UN Charter, and international agreements.

According to Aljazeera, the Iranian President used photos of George Floyd, who after being killed by police officers sparked protests in the US as a representation of what his countrymen are going through. According to him, Iranian for decades have felt the pressure from other nations yet still continue to aim for progress and strive for peace.

In addition, Rouhani named a variety of initiatives by Iranian which are aimed towards the achievement of regional peace. He also noted that the said initiatives' goals also include standing up against "occupation, genocide, displacement and racism," which have been key issues in the four decades since the Islamic Republic was formed.

The Iranian president then addressed Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th UNGA directly, and said that Iran does not deserve the sanctions that were placed upon it. He emphasized that the answer to the problems is peace and not war, stressing that terror is not the reward for Iran's fight against extremism.

Rouhani also recalled the Iran-Iraq war a day before its 40th anniversary. He narrated how at least half a million people from both parties died after dictator Saddam Hussein, who was ta the time backed by the US invaded Iran.

He also threw shade at the US, stating that their words do not matter if not backed with actions. He also accused the US of backing armed chemical weapons of Iraq while it boasted about promoting peace, The National reported.

It can be recalled that the US announced that it has reinstated all Un sanctions placed on Iran. The said sanctions include the ban on the arms embargo which is already set to expire. The said aforementioned sanction is part of a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran back in 2015.

In light of this, the Iranian president addressed all members of the UNG, calling out the US for not keeping its end of the stick on the nuclear deal. According to Rouhani, the US turned its back on the deal after it took more than a decade to agree on terms of the negotiations.

Rouhani also asserted that the US cannot impose war or negotiations on them.

"Living with sanctions is difficult, but more difficult is living without independence," the Iranian president stated.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has previously claimed that he will be brokering a new deal with Iran if he gets elected in the upcoming November elections.



