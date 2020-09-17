Bringing record-breaking flooding just 24 hours after it began to dump heavy rain on the Gulf Coast, Hurricane Sally has made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Wednesday.

Dubbed to possibly be both life-threatening and catastrophic by the National Hurricane Center, the flooding along the areas in the north-central Gulf Coast is alarming as the rainfall could last up to two days as the storm continues to make its way going north, northeast at a 5mph speed.

According to NBC News, the Hurricane made its landfall as a Category 2 storm has sustained winds of 80 mph and even stronger gusts, that tops at 100 mph making the heavy rainfall a serious threat.

At 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, a warning has been sent out for a possible storm surge between the regions of Dauphin Island in Alabama and the Walton County or Bay County line in Florida.

A warning of hurricane effects was also issued to the areas between Okaloosa County/Walton County line in Florida and Mississippi/Alabama border.

Moreover, a tropical storm was also sent out on the areas of Indian Pass in Florida going to the eastern part of the Okaloosa County/Walton County line in Florida.

According to the local utilities, as a result of the storm over 510,000 homes and business establishments in the state of Florida and Alabama went without power at a certain time on Wednesday.

Read also: Trump Touts Emergence of 'New Middle East' Amid Historic Peace Talks

After Alabama Power Co. tweeted before 7 a.m. local time that the area of Mobile, Alabama will be losing power, over 150,000 customers in the area of Mobile woke up on Wednesday and found out that they cannot use any electrical services.

Mayor of Mobile Sandy Stimpson begged his constituents to stay indoors and the official also reminded the people in his area to stay away from fallen power poles.

Aside from the initial warning sent by him, a series of tweets on Wednesday was sent by the mayor reminding his constituents that if they come across downed power lines trees or debris immediately report it to 911 and warned them not to touch or clear trees on their own.

He also stated that the city officials of Mobile are urging all of its citizens to stay home and not to venture out unless it is absolutely necessary.

Due to the flooding and winds, parts of the interstates and highways were closed as officials warned their constituents to stay at home and off any roads.

On the other hand, Governor of Alabama Kay Ivey also warned her constituents on Twitter on Tuesday that Hurricane Sally is nothing to take for granted as they are already looking at the records of the flooding but based on the information it is breaking historic levels as the rising water comes to a greater risk for loss of life and loss of property, BBC reported.

The Alabama governor also urged her people to either to look for a safe shelter or prepare for possible evacuations as the turbulent storm made headway.

Aside from the mentioned areas, forecasters also warned that areas from the western part of Florida Panhandle to southeastern Mississippi could see up to 35 inches of rain.



Related article: US Blocks Import Good from Xinjiang, Suspected of Being Made with Slave Labor

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.