After her alleged initial report came out that the coronavirus was human-made in a laboratory in China, a Chinese virologist released a report on Monday stating that she has the back up for her explosive claim.

The former researcher at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, Dr. Li-Meng Yan shared a paper online which she stated shows how the SARS-CoV-2 or the COVID-19 could be conveniently created in a laboratory set up for a span of only six months.

Entitled "Unusual Features of the SARS-CoV-2 Genome Suggesting Sophisticated Laboratory Modification Rather Than Natural Evolution and Delineation of Its Probable Synthetic Route," the paper was co-authored by two other researchers.

It was also noted in the study that the causative agent of COVID-19 exhibited biological characteristics that are inconsistent with a naturally occurring, zoonotic virus.

A number of scientists who came from California have published earlier a journal article in Live Science that mapped out the virus' genetic sequence which they say proves that SARS-CoV-2 is not a purposefully manipulated and laboratory constructed virus.

The research paper of Yan came after an interview in a talk show on Friday wherein she repeatedly claimed that the COVID-19 came out from the lab which is controlled by the Chinese government and located in Wuhan.

Read also: Game Changing Antibody That Eradicates Virus Responsible For COVID-19 Discovered

The researcher also insisted that the initial reports that the virus originally started last year in a wet market in Wuhan are just a smokescreen on the real story.

Yan also added that the first movie made in Wuhan was the meat in the wet market but for her, it is just a smokescreen and this virus is definitely not from nature.

She also mentioned that she got her intelligence inside the CDC in China, coming from the doctors serving locally.

According to The New York Post, the virologist, who claimed that she did some of the earliest research into COVID-19 last year has previously accused the Chinese government of lying about when they have the information about the virus and they engaged in an extensive cover-up in order for her to continue working.

Back in April, according to the reports, Yan fled to Hong Kong and escaped to America in order to raise awareness about the pandemic.

She also stated that she has been hiding over fear about her safety.

According to Yan, former supervisors of hers at the reference laboratory for the WHO or the World Health Organization in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong School of Public Health, kept her mouth shut when she was about to pull the alarm regarding the possibility of human-to-human transmission way back December of last year.

She also confessed that before she left China, all of her information in the Chinese government's databases were wiped out.

Now the laboratory has denied that Yan was part of any research involving human-to-human transmission and the lab also claims that her assertions have no scientific basis.

Wuhan Institute of Virology's director, Yuan Zhiming shared previously that he denied the claims that the bug accidentally rolls inside his supervised facility.



Related article: China Says No Need to Vaccinate Entire Population, Only Frontliners

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.