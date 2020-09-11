Hollywood gave us hundreds of romantic comedies throughout the years. Despite some people labeling the genre as "cheesy" or "corny", these types of movies are everyone's guilty pleasure.

Romantic comedy movies give us hope of finding the love of our own, and even though they are filled with cliche scene and storylines, they are in a way relatable. If you are in the mood for some love, check out the most successful and the most loved rom-com.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Rob Reiner's movie is about two friends who realized that they are meant for each other. The movie took a page from the book of Woody Allen's "Annie Hall" and made it funnier. The stars, Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan had chemistry that can't be denied.

The movie was simple, but it did make you think as it talked about male and female friendships and how romance can start between them. It is undeniably one of Nora Ephron's best writing.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

"Four Weddings and a Funeral" is the movie that started Hugh Grant's long journey to a series of blockbuster romantic comedy movies. Grant played a charming British young lad with sophistication and fumbling humanity.

Screenwriter Richard Curtis and director Mike Newell delivered a movie that was funny and heartwarming, and surprisingly a massive hit not just in the UK but also abroad. The story is about a group of well-to-do, middle-aged English folk that refuses to confront the seriousness of life.

The Big Sick (2017)

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his real-life wife Emily V. Gordon wrote a script about their life, who they met, when they fell in love and how Emily almost died while he sat by her hospital bedside.

Zoe Kazan plays Emily Gordon's screen counterpart while Nanjiani plays himself. One of the funniest movies that came out of 2017, the couple was able to show the audience the meaning of true love while they deliver dry punchlines. The movie was nominated for an Oscar for its amazing storyline and performance.

Bridget Jones' Diary (2001)

Before the release of the film, Renée Zellweger gained 30 pounds to play the spinster heroine of the best-selling novel "Bridget Jones' Diary."

But it was her actual performance and very convincing British accent that captivated the audience and gave her an Oscar nomination. Not to mention that her chemistry with Hugh Grand and Colin Firth was off the charts that it makes the whole story believable.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

The classic "10 Things I Hate About You" stars Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles and tugged the audiences' heartstrings for its romantic lines, realistic portrayals of teenage dilemmas and romantic soundtrack.

Stiles played a feminist and angry girl music lover who looks at life realistically. Ledger is a love-struck student who was dead-set woo her. The movie is never absent from the list of best teen rom-com and is worth watching.

Notting Hill (1999)

One of Grant's greatest films, "Notting Hill" gave us a peek of what it is like being in a relationship with a world-famous star. Richard Curtis, the scriptwriter for "Four Weddings and a Funeral", has delivered another amazing romantic comedy movie.

"Notting Hill" was able to use Julia Roberts' star power beautifully, as it showed the glitz and glamour of Hollywood while presenting the simple pleasures of being human.

