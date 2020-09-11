One of the developments for U.S. soldiers is targeting goggles that give then an enhanced view of the area they are operating in. These devices give soldiers of the future an edge in future combat scenarios.

Close quarter combat is the deadliest for the American soldier when at any corner danger lurks. But, this instance changes as this new system detects enemy threats and send the data. For example, when a U.S. soldier is aware of multiple positions of enemy units that matter battlefield awareness. When all data is sent 3-D, that gives a visual input to a receiving device, reported Fox News.

What makes this kind of technology possible in tying in the American warrior into the battle network. The authors of these technologies will tie in everything that is beyond the limits of human eyesight.

This system under development is the concept called Integrated Visual Augmentation System or IVAS that the army wants to arm all soldiers. The system is based on soldier worn goggles that have advanced sensors. This gives an edge to the wearer. especially in spotting targets and all enemies in one glance.

According to sources, everyone wearing IVAS will be collecting data for the network and sharing it with a larger connected network. This gives command and those on the ground will get a better view of the battlefield engaged noted Marine Times.

Gen. Joseph Martin, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army added that the system can direct the soldier through the best route to engage enemies, giving perfect vision in all environments. This connects all soldiers via a connected data network, keeping linked even if after moving singly or in groups. IVAS links all units at all times.

Also read: Air Force to Send F-35s to Middle East to Blunt the Iranian Offensive

He explains the IVAS is under improvement and they are getting more software upgrades to make it perfect. Enlisting the help of soldiers calls soldier touchpoint that involves using the device and giving feedbacks to device developers.

Bruce Jette, Assistant Secretary of the Army, interviewed by Warrior Maven said that IVAS was engineered as an extension of limited human vision. It also gives the wearer beyond sight vision with the 3D network.

IVAS is pinned on the operations of how humans and machines interact, not just giving data. The systems factors in-depth perception and objects all over, and how human visuality works. Using binocular vision to project images in both eyes to project in 3-D. Next is a way to detect where the eyes are looking and adjust the objects in the picture and focusing on it.

How the IVAS works is to orient the soldier automatically, then determine what is the object of interest to show the image in 3-D. One difference is the lack of a cumbersome device like those in use today. Overall, the device will be streamlined, light to wear, and easy to view the data display on it.

The IVAS will knit the images in one picture and other data seamlessly for the operator. This goes when the system will be used to pilot an unmanned aerial vehicle and other systems too.

Soldiers are asking more from the developers for the system. System engineers are avoiding overload on the IVAS targeting googles. Soldiers like the system and want a bigger data and integrated display.

Related article: US Army Developing Remote Drone Ground Robots for Next Generation Warfare

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.