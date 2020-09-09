After 14 years on television, the reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will be ending its run in 2021. The show's 20th season will be its last.

Instagram announcement

The Kardashians have millions of followers tuning in on their show every week, and they are also following the controversial and famous family on social media. That is where the Kardashian-Jenner family broke the news about the show's end.

All platforms were used, from Instagram, Twitter to Facebook. Kim Kardashian West said that they are saying goodbye with a heavy heart.

Kim said that they have decided as a family to end their TV journey and that they are grateful to all of the fans who have watched them for more than a decade and followed them through the good times an the bad.

Kim also mentioned how the fans were able to witness their relationships and the growth of their children on the show, as reported by The New York Times.

Kardashian West was joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, and her siblings Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and brother-in-law Scott Disick in signing the statement.

The family did not say if the show was canceled, but the show's network, E! network, said in a statement that the family's decision is to start living their lives without cameras, as reported by CNN.

The audience numbers have declined in recent years to fewer than 1 million. At the height of the show's popularity, the numbers reached 4 million.

The show debuted in October 2007, sparked 12 spin-off series, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

In 2006, matriarch and Kris Jenner started pitching the idea of an unscripted show about her family. Ryan Seacrest and his production company were interested and picked up the show after he sent a camera crew to capture the family.

The early focus of the show was on Kris Kardashian and her daughters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe. The show also showed their relationships and their business exploits. The partners of their daughters, Scott Disick, Lamar Odom, and Reggie Bush, were also featured.

In the next following season, Kendall and Kylie Jenner joined in. Their other parent also became part of the show, and her transition to becoming Caitlyn Jenner was also shown. She later appeared in an unofficial spin-off, "I Am Cait."

Family lost interest

In early 2020, Kourtney Kardashian made it clear that she no longer wanted to be a part of the series. She told Vogue Arabia that she had been filming for the show for 14 years, and she was feeling unfulfilled, and it became a toxic environment for her to continue to have it occupy her life.

The other siblings, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, also had breaks from the show. Rob Kardashian only appeared in 94 of more than 200 episodes.

Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, became busy with her modeling career that she took some time off of the show.

The final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will air in 2021. The second to the last season will air in the US on September 17.

