Springdale, AR - The troubled star, Josh Duggar's car dealership is out of business as his wife Anna along with their six children now lives in the warehouse of the star's dad, Jim Bob.

The car business of Josh is definitely out of business as the Wholesale Motorcars that sits in the heart of Springdale in the state of Arkansas does not offer any services anymore and even the company Google lists the car company as permanently closed, The Sun reported.

A nearby business even confirmed that the car company is no longer in their property.

Another detail that supports the closure of the company is its website, as it is no longer active, and all of the incoming calls that the business should receive go directly to voicemail.

The last update on the company's Facebook page was on September 27, 2019 which is almost a year ago.

Even the last Google review on the business was posted on the company's account 11 months ago.

According to Cheat Sheet, a Reddit user who is an Arkansas-based shared month at the start of the year that the car lot that the company used to have is totally empty and any sign for business had been taken down.

When requested for a comment, a representative for Josh did not respond right away to the question.

The car dealership that Josh used to have closed at the same time that the Homeland Security Investigations proceeded an 'ongoing federal investigation' on the site in November of 2019.

Despite the mentioned investigation ran in the site, not a single charge was filed to the 32-year-old Josh or even in his business.

Way back 2018, the troubled star was reported after a violation of an ordinance that requires his car-related business to have a permit.

The initial notification did not alarm the 32-year-old star and resolved the issue only on the third notification that he received.

The 55-year-old and the eldest child of Jim Bob and the 53-year-old, Michelle started to manage the Wholesale Motorcars when he resigned from the position in Family Research Council in 2015.

The troubled star stepped down after he admitted to having an extra-marital affair after reports of his subscription to the website of Ashley Madison's affair.

At the start of the year, the molestation scandal of Josh broke, which resulted in the cancellation of 19 kids and more.

Based on a police report in 2006 which the Arkansas police destroyed later, Jim Bob mentioned first in his statement to the cops that in 2002 Josh had molested minors while they were sleeping in the family home of Duggar's.

Later after the complaint, Josh's sisters came out as the two victims in the filed complaint.

As of the moment, latest report states that the star has no employment and his family lives in the warehouse of Jim Bob and Michelle inside the Duggar property.

Based on the recent photos by Anna it matches the furniture and the ambiance on the familiar guest home.

Even fans now suspected that Anna and Josh are currently living in the guest home inside the Duggar property.



