The connection of Prince Andrew to the worst, very shady, outright criminal Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein definitely put him in some hot water. Despite not being charged with any of the crimes until this time, a tabloid seems to have made it a task to disgrace the Duke of York even more.

Two months before, In Touch magazine published a narrative that has now spread over three issues, which includes its latest issues. Number one on the list, the issue on July 6, 2020, the tabloid has been weaving a story regarding Prince Andrew which includes the royalty's mother Queen Elizabeth "abandoning" him and supported by the issue on September 7 with its headline "Trial of the Century" along with the photo of the Duke, Gossip Cop reported.

Way back July, the dubious outlet claimed the Prince of York stepped down as a senior member of the royal family, he has not been seen adrift totally from the highest among royalties. In fact, it was declared in August that the bells of Westminster will still ring in Prince Andrew's honor on his birthday, which signals that the Prince indeed still an important piece of the firm. He has remained on the 8th spot on the official list in line for the throne.

Is Prince Andrew Bound to Prison?

Three weeks after, InTouch published an additional cover issue with a headline "Prison For Prince Andrew" and more claims that the Duke international trips to avoid arrest. Since there is an ongoing worldwide pandemic, it shows that the Prince has a lot of travel plans, making a wider room for the tabloid to pitch a wild claim the same with that.

The magazine's cover also made bold claims that Ghislaine Maxwell turned into a "rat" and has handed over sex videos to the FBI. If it is true, for sure it will be on the front cover of each newspaper across the globe, not leaked to a supermarket tabloid and nothing else. It is just more bait and shifting tactics that these unreliable sources often use to catch the attention of the buyers in line for groceries.

In the recent weeks, Flipboard reported that the same tabloid turned back to the bogus narrative that they were weaving almost the whole summer with yet another cover story with the photo of Prince Andrew which splashed all over the glossy cover page.

The headline allegedly states that he is being extradited to the United States and now faces 25 yearsof imprisonment. If this were remotely real, the issue would not be confined to a single source, especially coming from a source who has a bad track record of honesty in terms of the royal family.

False Claims against the Prince

At the same time in July, the questionable source of the news proclaimed that Prince Andrew had been erased from his daughter Princess Beatrice's wedding as he was absent on the photos that were released by the palace.

The small and private wedding if the couple could have been a bigger one if not because of the current global pandemic.



