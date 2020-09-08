Potato chips are a classic snack, with the right amount of grease and salt and perfect crunch, potato chips can be addictive.

If you want to be a bit adventurous and venture outside the typical potato chip flavor, you can try rare and unique flavors that will stretch the boundaries of what a potato chip flavor is.

There are a lot of unique potato chip flavors around the world, from Thailand, Australia to Japan, you will see flavors that you will never imagine could match potato chips. Here are some of the weirdest flavors ever made.

Pringles Cinnamon & Sugar Potato Crisps

Cinnamon and sugar are perfect together, but it is not every day that you see that flavor on a potato chip. This flavor was a limited-edition Pringles flavor from 2014 and 2015 that was inspired by churros. However, the public did not really like it the sweet chips, so it only lasted for a year.

Walkers BBQ Pulled Pork Crisps

Walkers is a UK brand that holds "Do Us a Flavor" competitions, in which fans can submit their own ideas and vote on their favorites.

This resulted in Walkers creating weird potato chip flavors over the three years, and in 2014, pulled pork flavor was released.

The name has changed slightly, but Walkers is still offering pulled pork chips, so it looks like some people love this potato chip flavor.

Lay's Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Potato Chips

Lay's spicy pickle-flavored chip is inspired by music. The flavor hit stores on March 4, and it is a part of a collaboration between Lay's and pop singer Bebe Rexha called "Turn Up The Flavor", according to People.

There is a pop music chip called Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt, rock chips that are Kettle Cooked Beer Cheese flavor and these Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle chips, which are intended to be the hip-hop variety.

Utz "The Crab Chip"

Utz crab-flavored chips may seem odd to other people, but the chips are actually a hit in the United States. The chips promise Chesapeake Bay crab seasoning, and they delivered. This chip flavor is highly recommended by a lot of people, according to Influentser.

Walkers Roast Chicken Crisps

Walkers love to release meat-inspired chips, and the people voting for the flavor love them too. One of the best chip flavors that they have is the roast chicken crisps. This flavor is perfectly paired with beer or any alcoholic beverage, according to reviewers on Amazon.

Pringles Flame Grilled Steak Chips

If you are a meat lover, you definitely love steaks. Believe it or not, you can taste the delicious red meat while eating a potato chip.

Pringles released one of their weirdest and tastiest flavor, and a lot of fans of the chip said it tasted like flame-grilled steak.

Pringles Sloppy Joe Chips

Another meat-flavored chip, sloppy joes are a full meal and not just meat. This Pringles chip flavor is on another level, even for Pringles. If you want to treat your taste buds, then you can try this hot-sandwich-flavored chip.

Walkers Prawn Cocktail Crisps

Prawns, a relative of shrimp, are not anything that you would normally link to potato chips. But based on the reviews of those who have tried the Prawn Cocktail Walkers chips, the flavor is more about the taste of the cocktail sauce rather than the prawn. But you can still give it a try to see if it will match your taste.

