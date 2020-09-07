London, ENG. - An unidentified body was found in a park pond just in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton's home, the Kensington Palace.

Last Saturday morning, the body of a female was pulled out of the Round Pond outside the royalty's home.

The Metropolitan spokesman shared that the mysterious death of the woman is not thought to be suspicious.The horrible discovery happened in front of the official residence of the Cambridges.

Aside from Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank also live at Ivy Cottage on the grounds of the palace, The Sun reported.

On Saturday in Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth II held a family reunion together with William, Kate, and their three children but still they observed social distancing.

As of the moment, it is still undetermined if any other among royalties were at home when the body of the woman was found at their area.

Mistaken Identity

The family of artist Endellion Lycett Green, granddaughter of poet laureate Sir John Betjeman, were incorrectly told that the body was hers.

According to The Daily Star, 51-year-old Endellion, also known as Delli had been missing already for a week.

Since Delli went missing a week ago, the police are appealing to the public to assist them in finding her.

On the other hand, she was later found alive and that news gave relief to her family.

The artist's brother, John Lycett Green shared with his friends in the message that they found his sister Endellion alive, safe, and well.

John also thanked all the people who supported them and showed their love not only for Delli but also for their family.

He also said he's sorry for all the people who like them grieved when Dellie went missing. John also stated that they were told that a body was found and were informed that the body was their missing sister.

But John cleared that it was not as Delli was found the night before the discovery of the body at the pond.

He also sent his prayers to the soul of the body that was found on Saturday morning at the Kensington Round Pond.

Endellion is friends with David Cameron's wife, Samantha alongside actor Dominic West of The Wire

The ornamental lake which has a depth of 16 ft was created in 1730 by George II and is where the body of the woman was found.

The spokesman of the Met police shared that inquiries to establish the identity of the body are still ongoing as the identity of the woman remains unknown.

The Met police spokesman also added that the death is being treated as unexplained as of the moment but for them, it is not suspicious.

He also emphasized that inquiries are still ongoing as they still run a thorough investigation on what is the real reason behind the death of the body that was found at the park pond in front of the Kensington Palace.

Despite the discovery of Endellion, she and her family were still contacted as part of inquiries and establishing the deceased's identity.



