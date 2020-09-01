A construction worker in China was able to escape death after she fell on a 31-inch steel rod that speared into her body from her backside during a horrifying accident.

Cheated death

The woman, known by her last name Xiang, had the 31-inch metal bar protruding from her right shoulder after she fell onto it from a platform of about 10 feet at a construction site. The site is located in China's southern province Guangdong.

The victim miraculously survived the accident after doctors performed an operation for three hours to remove the metal pole that luckily avoided her vital organs and her main blood vessels.

Xiang was working on a construction site on August 27 when she accidentally fell from the platform, according to a report from Guangdong Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The victim landed on a 31-inch steel rod that skewered her entire upper body from her buttock. Xiang later told reporters that her blood was gushing out like fountain before she even realized what was happening.

The woman was immediately rushed to the Guangdong hospital after her colleagues cut the metal bar to transport her from the building site.

After examining the patient, the doctors found the majority of the pole had speared through her body, but luckily it missed her vital organs and her main blood vessels.

The X-ray shows the long rod protruding from her shoulder while lodged across her entire torso. After conducting an emergency surgery for three hours, a team of surgeons successfully removed the steel bar from Xiang.

Dr Li Jia, a chief medic at the hospital, told Guangdong Southern Television that the operation went smoothly and that the victim was fortunate that the rod had avoided the large blood vessels in the lungs and chest.

Jia added that there was some bleeding, but they were able to repair it quickly after pulling out the pole. Xiang is now in a stable condition and is recovering at the Guangdong hospital.

In July, another Chinese builder survived from being impaled by two steel rods on his neck and chest after he fell onto the bars. One of the metal bars rammed through the victim's neck while the other rod speared through the victim's chest.

The incident happened in eastern China's Jiangsu province. The victim survived after the two poles had missed his vital organs and his main blood vessels, according to rescuers.

Similar incident

In 2016, a construction worker in China survived after a 1 1/2 meter long steel bard pierced his body, and it came out through his skull.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, fell five meters while working at a building site near Jinan in Shandong province, according to South China Morning Post.

The steel bar entered his groin, and it pierced through to the top of his skull. It took doctors seven hours to remove the bar from his body. The rescuers cut the bar at the building site and immediately rushed him to the hospital.

Doctors found serious wounds to a lot of his internal organs and damage to the brain, but the bar was just a few centimetres away from damaging his heart and the veins in his neck which could have killed him.

