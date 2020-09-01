With the November elections in the United States creeping closer, US President Donald Trump has frequently been criticized for his lack of decisive plans for a potential second term. One quote has been going viral that claims to have come from one of the Republican's addresses.

One post features an image with a quote allegedly stated by the president himself when he was asked of his plans for the next four years if he was re-elected.

Trump's second-term agenda

Trump said that "I think, I think it would be, I think it would be very very, I think we'd have a very very solid, we would continue what we're doing and we have other things on our plate."

According to Snopes, the statement was announced during a 40-minute interview with The New York Times over the telephone on August 26. The discussion consisted of questions related to his previous three years in office and the possibility of re-election.

The media outlet later published an article based on the interview claiming Trump has recently found it challenging to deliver concrete plans for a second term and his Republican allies.

The inadequacy suggests Trump and his administration and relies heavily on voters' loyalty to the Republican for his chances of being re-elected.

Also Read: President Trump Scheduled to Visit Kenosha, Where Jacob Blake Was Shot, Amid Unrest

Several senior administration officials said that Trump's second-term agenda would lean towards continuing the president's previous promises rather than proposing new ideas. Experts see the move as a risky play by the president as he tries to appeal to his loyal supporters and respond to criticisms within his own administration.

The coronavirus pandemic has continued to loom over Trump's presidency in its last year. The global crisis has severely affected the United States' public life and economy. The Republican had frequently boasted of his capability to put the economy back on its feet but has continued to avoid the issue of rising coronavirus cases in the country, as reported by Politico.

Chances of re-election

A former senior adviser to former President George W. Bush, Karl Rove, said that no president has ever been re-elected on the notion that they could do an excellent job during their term. The official noted that a candidate should show supporters that he or she still has a second act.

For months, Rove and former Governor Chris Christie, both informal Trump advisers, have told Trumpworld publicly and privately that the Republican must create committed and more serious plans for his second term to get the support he needs to be re-elected.

Critics of the president view his lackluster plans as a spotlight of his flaws as a politician that they have frequently expressed. They claim that Trump has always been more focused on marketing and salesmanship than governing the nation.

The chief strategist for former US President Barack Obama's two presidential campaigns, David Axelrod, said that Trump was a reality show producer. The official added that the Republican who was on the lookout for wedges.

Trump officials and his allies previously said that the delays in building a plan for his second term result from the coronavirus pandemic and its adverse on the economy of the United States.

Related Article: Fact Check: Is First Lady Melania Trump Fluent in Five Languages?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.