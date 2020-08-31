New speculations circulated in North Korea about the current location of the sister of Kim Jong-un just weeks after she stated that she was poised to assume power in the Hermit State.

Based on the reports that spread across the Korean Peninsula, the last public appearance of Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong was on July 27 and after until now, her whereabouts are not determined.

While her brother the North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un keeps taking long breaks prompting claims that the Hermit state leader's health is declining, Kim Yo-jong was the one attending on some appearances and became more visible this year, Mirror reported.

The latest pictures of the North Korean leader include other high-ranking officials in recent days however rumors arose as his sister is missing on the said photos.

The international branded Kim Yo-jong as the second in command in the Hermit state next to Kim, which prompted concerns that her notorious brother was up on something against Kim Yo-jong as he sees her as a potential threat.

Korea University professor Nam Sung-Wook shared that in the history of the Hermit state, anyone was deprived of their position from the time that you will be described or labeled as the number two person in North Korea.

He also added that there must be a semblance of balances and checks, although his sister Kim Yo-jong is a family member.

The professor also mentioned that it is also possible that the now labeled number two in the North has retreated for her own accord.

According to News.com.au, even the son-in-law of his dad was not able to escape as Kim has only a little time for his rivals and he is willing to do executions even on a highly regarded official.

During the time that Kim Jong-Il, Kim Jong-un's father was ill, Jang was tagged as the Hermit State's de facto leader.

Jang disappeared in 2013 after a statement coming from the North Korean leadership came out wherein, he was described as "worse than a dog" and his only intent was to grab the supreme power by the most cunning a sinister means.

Based on the unconfirmed and unreleased reports, they are claiming that the family of Jang met the same fate as the bloodthirsty current Hermit state leader choose to clamp down his rival at that time.

On the other hand, Tufts University's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy Professor Sung-Yoon Lee shared that it is clear that they are grooming Kim Yo-jong for power and supremacy.

He also added that in order to build her credibility and net worth plus the respect that she needs, playing nice is not an option instead she needs to be a cruel dictator to her people and be a legitimate nuclear threat to the United States and even the entire world.

Professor Sung-Yoon Lee also stated that she can also prove herself that she is more tyrannical and fiercer than his brother Kim Jong-un, father, or even his grandfather Kim Il-sung the Hermit state's founder.



