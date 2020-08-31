The intelligence chief declared no direct briefing for the U.S. elections. A day later, the Democrats attack Trump's Intel Chief Decision. But, just like any White Decision, it is met by hostility and with a threat of a subpoena.

The recent statement that the intelligence chief decided not to have congressional debriefings was not met favorably by the Democrats. As they said it was not correct and it hinders access to vital information, although leakages have occurred. Fear of foreign meddling is not valid enough, so the house will get subpoenas if needed, reported Reuters.

John Ratcliff, the newly appointed director of national intelligence, revealed that lawmakers leaked information from a July 31 meeting. He also charged the Democrat party members as the ones responsible for it. He added that the information was used to fuel narratives against the present administration, cited US News. Ratcliff is a Trump appointee and a well known stalwart of the Trump administration.

He added in an interview on Fox News that members of the congress who had no business of going to news outlets and leaking strictly classified information. This, according to him, is not correct because it is used for self-serving political purposes. This is merely to create a narrative that suits a predetermined end. One observation is using Russia as the bigger national security threat, not China. Since the election of Donald Trump, the shadow of Russia interfering has been the issue.

In 2016, he was one of those on Trump's camp that defended the president from mudslinging members of the House. They were trying to prove that Trump won because of Russian influence, not the election process.

In another incident in 2016, the Democrats have accused the Trump's Intel Chief of keeping the members of the house from questioning intelligence officials. Democrats still focused on proving the Russian and Trump connection in the 2020 U.S. elections.

Adam Schiff, Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said in an interview on CNN's State of the Union program that contents in a report may not be all correct, but it can't be subject to questioning on it.

He charged that if anyone can use documents as a subterfuge, as an excuse not to answer the real questions, then it is concealing the truth and, adding that the narrative of Russian interference like in 2016 again.

Schiff immediately made it clear that he did not leak any info coming from the July 31 brief.

He added that even his staff did not leak any information. He also pointed out that all other committee members with Republicans did not reveal any info as well.

However, there is still a warning about the possible interference of Russia, China, and Iran as nations who gain something from messing with the 2020 Presidential elections. In his tirade, Schiff said he will force the intelligence communities to fork out all the relevant info or be forced to.

Senator Ron Johnson, the Republican chairman of the Senate Homeland Security told the press that the Democrats are overreacting over the issue.

There are conclusions by the bipartisan investigation that states of Russia's potential interference. If there are potential leaks, why attack the Intel's protecting election security.

