The FBI has finally captured a man who is wanted for murdering his two teen daughters in 2008.

Honor killings

On August 26, FBI agents arrested 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said in Justin, Texas. According to an FBI statement, Said had been wanted on capital murder charges for the deaths of his two daughters, 17-year-old Sarah Yaser Said and 18-year-old Amina Yaser Said. Both were students in Lewisville High School.

Said had been on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted fugitive list since 2014 after he shot and killed his two daughters while inside a taxi, in Irving, Texas.

The authorities called the deaths of the two teens "honor killings" as the suspect was allegedly upset that his daughters had been dating non-Muslin boys.

The two teens originally thought that they were going to dinner with their father, who was a taxi driver, when the shootings happened. Sara as able to call 911 after the shootings.

The victim pleaded for help and named her father as the shooter as she talked to a 911 dispatcher, according to the Washington Post.

The authorities were not able to find the girls immediately since they were not able to determine the address through the brief 911 call. Someone from a hotel nearby, Omni hotel, found the dead bodies of the girls and called 911.

According to ABC 8, the girls were scared of their father and his controlling ways. Their father's behavior prompted their mother to flee with them to Oklahoma. Days later, they returned to Texas, despite the pleas of the girls that their mother stays away from him.

The girls allegedly said many times that they knew their father would kill them. After returning home, the girls were dead. Before their deaths, the girls also said that their father had been sexually abusing them.

Along with Said, the police arrested his son, Islam Said, and his brother, Yasim Said, who are both accused of helping him evade capture. The police are now investigating if there are other people who helped the suspect.

Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey said in a statement that even after 12 years of frustration and dead-ends, the pursuit for the killer of the two girls never ceased. He added that the arrest of their father brings them closer to ensuring justice is served on behalf of the victims.

Similar incident

In 2017, an Israeli-Christian man was arrested after he stabbed his teenage daughter to death because he did not approve of her relationship with a Muslim man.

The then 58-year-old Sami Karra killed his daughter in their family home in the central Israel town of Ramle, a day after she graduated from high school.

The daughter, 17-year-old Henriette Karra, was in a relationship with a Muslim man. According to CNN, Henriette left their home after threats and abuse from her parents. She stayed with her boyfriend's mother for part of the time. Her family tried to bring her back home and threatened her, her boyfriend and her boyfriend's mother.

The boyfriend's mother called the police, but the girl refused police help and refused to go home. The following month, while staying at a friend's house, her father came to the house and slapped her and threatened her.

After meeting with a social worker, the teen returned home two days later. The next morning, she went to the post office and mailed $100 to her boyfriend who was in jail at that time for an unspecified charge and was scheduled for release.

When she returned home, she told her family that she would convert to Islam. The family member told her father, who then picked up a knife and stabbed his daughter three times, killing her. Karra was arrested later that day.

