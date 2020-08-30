After Hurricane Laura devastated Lake Charles in Los Angeles, United States President Donald Trump surveyed the damages caused by the powerful storm and pledged to the still-recovering community that they will have the support of the federal government.

Trump also mentioned that aside from Louisiana, the Lone Star State, Texas should also be taken care of as they just got a little bit of luck for avoiding a greater impact from the hurricane.

Wearing a red USA cap, the President first arrived in the hard-hit state of Louisiana early on Thursday wherein after his arrival he attended a briefing on the ongoing relief efforts and emergency operations in Lake Charles which experienced the winds of up to 150 mph.

Louisiana State Governor John Bel Edwards, D-La., FEMA director Peter Gaynor, Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security was joined by Trump in a tour on the hard-hit neighborhood of Lake Charles where a giant tree that fell to the ground was visible during the inspection, Fox News reported.

On Saturday, the death toll in the US caused by the category 4 hurricane Laura rose to 16 wherein more than half on the list were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from unsafe operations of generators.

The latest reported inclusion on the list of deaths caused by the poisoning was an 84-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman.

Read also: United States Officials Reveal No Signs of Foreign Interference in Mail-In Voting

The storm surge caused by the strong winds coming from Hurricane Laura resulted to massive destruction in the state but as soon as it subsided the officials started their clean up operations.

But despite the restoration that they have done, they still warned the residents who will be returning to their respective homes that they will be facing weeks without power and water supply.

Trump promises aid for affected areas

According to The Washington Post, the US President also mentioned in his visit that the federal government will be assisting the state and local officials on the water supply restoration in order to supply for around 180,000 Louisiana State residents.

Trump also added that aside from the water supply, the federal government will also restore and protect the infrastructures of the energy industry in the state of Louisiana.

The US President emphasized that their hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones due to the tragedy.

After his Louisiana visit, Trump then traveled to Orange, Texas wherein he had a meeting together with Texas State Governor Greg Abbott, R-Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and other local authorities as they discuss the ongoing emergency response and the things that the federal government can do in order to expedite the restoration of the water and power supply in the state.

The Texas Governor also thanked the US President for his swift response to the approval of the disaster declaration of the state of Texas.

Abbott also emphasized that he never has seen such a swift response to a request in his entire life coming from a high-ranking official. The Governor also added that US President Donald Trump has been there for them every step of the way in helping us.

Related article: Trump Promises to Visit Louisiana as Hurricane Laura Leaves 6 Casualties in Its Wake

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.