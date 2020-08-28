A famous South African conservationist has been mauled to death by his own 400lb white lions that he kept at his safari lodge.

West Mathewson was attacked by two white lionesses after he unlocked their gate to take them for a morning walk.

Mauled to death

The 68-year-old conservationist ran a popular safari known as Lion Tree Top Lodge that is located near the town of Hoedspruit, around 280 miles north west of Johannesburg.

Mathewson's wife, 65-year-old Gill Mathewson, tried to save her husband by distracting the lionesses named Demi and Tanner, but they already had inflicted fatal injuries, and it was too late when she got to him.

According to a report in the Telegraph, the lionesses had killed a man in 2017 who was working on a neighboring property after the two broke out of their paddock.

Tehri Fergusson, Mathewson's daughter-in-law, told the Telegraph that Mathewson's death could have been the result of a rough play. She said that they would only know why he died once they have the results of his autopsy.

Fergusson added that Mathewson was not as young as he thought he was, and they are not sure what actually happened, but there was very rough play involved.

Both of the white lionesses were tranquilized after the attack on August 26, and they have been taken to a local endangered species center. According to Fergusson, they will later be released into the wild.

Dangers of raising wild animals

In May 2018, the British owner of a wildlife park in South Africa was hospitalized after being mauled by a lion that he had raised since it was a cub.

The 67-year-old victim, Mike Hodge, suffered severe injuries to his neck and his jaw after he was attacked in the Marakele Animal Sanctuary in Thabazimbi area, Limpopo province.

The horrifying footage shows Hodge being pounced on by the lion as he tried to leave through a gate, he was then dragged off towards some bushes. The onlookers can be heard screaming as Hodge was attacked and pawed by the lion.

Another man in the video was heard shouting for someone to get a rifle, while a sobbing woman was heard begging for someone to help Hodge. After a few seconds, gunshots were heard.

Hodge entered the lion's enclosure after there were reports about a smell in the compound, according to Independent.Co.

South African police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe told News24 that officers investigated the incident. Lt. Ngoepe added that Hodge was immediately taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The lion, named Shamba, was put down after the incident. Bernadette Maguire, a spokeswoman for the Hodge family, said in a statement that the attack happened just as tourists were being shown around the sanctuary.

According to the statement, Hodge was only too aware of the dangers of working with wildlife, but they remain his passion, even after the incident that almost cost him his life. The family was saddened by the death of the lion, which they raised.

