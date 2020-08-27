After more than a decade of evading the law, a cab driver from Texas accused of murder who is part of the FBI's Top Ten Fugitives list was apprehended by the police.

The suspect, identified as 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said was a resident of northwest Dallas was arrested based on reports. Back in 2008, Said was charged with murder for allegedly shooting his two daughters in what was called an act of "honor killing."

According to Fox, Said's 17- and 18-year-old daughter were in relationships with non-Muslims which upset their father. It was on New Year's Eve that he took his daughters out to eat, however, instead of bringing them to a restaurant, the suspect drover them to Irving where the alleged murders happened.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Jeff Spiver of Irving Police did not agree with the assessment that the murders can be considered as honor killings. Spivey stated that the man shot his daughters brutally in a taxi cab and the reason for them at this point is almost irrelevant.

Moreover, the chief stated that what is most important for them is that the man who has been on the run for 12 years has finally been caught. Also, justice has finally been served to the victims, Amini, and Sarah.

The FBI announced the apprehension of Said in their Twitter account. In the tweet, the bureau referred to Said as a capital murder suspect in the murder of his daughters.

On the other hand, "America's Most Wanted" TV-host John Walsh also tweeted about the capture of Said on Wednesday. Walsh stated that Said has been on his list for a very long time. He also praised the FBI and the Irving Police Department for finally giving the justice for the two girls after 12 years.

Capturing a Fugitive

Said was tracked down by an FBI SWAT team in Justin, Texas on Wednesday. Said was found about 22 miles from Lewisville where the authorities arrested him without incident. Based on reports, Said has been part of the FBI's list of most wanted fugitives since 2014.

Aside from Said, his brother and nephew were also arrested. They are currently facing federal charges after harboring a fugitive. The bureau also stated that they believe that other people who knew the suspect may have helped him elude the authorities for a very long time.

Meanwhile, other family members of the victims expressed their joy upon the capture of Said. In a report by Dallas Morning News, the mother of Amini and Sarah, Patricia Owens stated that she firmly believes that there will be justice for her daughters' death.

Owens also stated that her daughters did not deserve what was done to them. She described them as caring, loving, and smart. She stated that the two would gladly help anybody who needed it. The mother grieved the death of her daughter from 12 years ago but ultimately expressed joy as justice would finally be served.

Authorities stated that Said will be facing charges for capital murder.



